Chicago Women's Open 2021: Hsieh Su-wei vs Venus Williams preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-wei vs Venus Williams

Date: 23 August 2021

Tournament: Chicago Women's Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Chicago, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hsieh Su-wei vs Venus Williams preview

Veterans Hsieh Su-wei and Venus Williams will lock horns in an exciting first-round clash at the newly-minted Chicago Women's Open on Monday.

Hsieh made a good start to her North American hardcourt swing, reaching the quarterfinals at the WTA 125K event in Concord, Massachusetts. She followed that up with a couple of wins in the qualification rounds of the Western & Southern Open.

The Taiwanese suffered a thrashing at the hands of Coco Gauff in the first round in Cincinnati, but will be hopeful of a better showing in Chicago this week.

Venus Williams will be playing in her first match since Wimbledon.

Williams, for her part, will be making her first appearance at a tournament since the Wimbledon Championships back in July. The American reached the second round at the All England Club where she was beaten soundly by Ons Jabeur.

In the shape of Hsieh in the first round in Chicago, she faces yet another crafty opponent.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Venus Williams head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Hsieh Su-wei and Venus Williams, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Venus Williams prediction

Hsieh will be looking to build on her reeent results.

This first-round encounter will feature a clash of contrasting styles. Venus Williams will adopt the role of the aggressor, but she will need to be wary of Hsieh Su-wei's court craft.

Hsieh is not intimidated by big hitters and is, in fact, a master at using her opponent's power against them. The Taiwanese has compact swings off both wings and can easily redirect the pace coming at her from the other end of the court.

One area that Hsieh does struggle with is serve. She struggles to put pace on her deliveries and Williams will definitely look to put her under pressure. The 40-year-old still has the raw power to hit through opponents, but she has tended to leak unforced errors in recent times.

Williams cannot afford to make too many mistakes against an opponent like Hsieh, who does not give away too many free points. But if the American can maintain a steady level, she might just have enough to come through this contest.

Prediction: Venus Williams to win in three sets

