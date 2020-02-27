Chile Open 2020: Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak crash out with loss in quarterfinals

Divij Sharan (left)

What's the story?

The Indo-Kiwi pair of Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak bowed out of the ATP 250 Chile Open 2020 after losing to the Spanish duo of Roberto Carballés Baena and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The background

Sharan-Sitak faced a stern test in the opening round of the 2020 Chile Open, and the third seeded duo had to dig deep into their reserves to stay afloat. They were eventually successful in defeating the unseeded Brazilian pair of Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli to enter the quarterfinals.

Also Read - Chile Open 2020: Divij Sharan aces tiebreakers, enters doubles quarterfinals with Kiwi partner Artem Sitak

The heart of the matter

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The campaign of Sharan and Sitak came to an untimely end as they couldn't match the weight of shot emanating from the racquets of Carballés Baena and Davidovich Fokina down the home stretch.

It was a scintillating match between the two pairs. Carballes Baena and Davidovich Fokina got off to a flying start and won the first set 6-3. However, the Indo-Kiwi duo soon got into their groove and started putting pressure on the Spaniards' service games.

They won the second set 6-3 to complete their stirring comeback, and the match went to the Super tiebreaker.

Divij Sharan (L) and Artem Sitak (R)

However, with the pressure at the highest, Baena-Fokina were the steadier and more aggressive team. They held their nerve to win the breaker 10-4, eventually taking the match 6-3, 3-6 (10-4) to knock out the Indo-Kiwi pair.

Advertisement

What's next?

Sharan would look to recuperate from the Chile Open loss and continue his upward surge in future competitions. He would be eager to perform better at the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Masters, before shifting his focus back to the clay.

Meanwhile, Indian tennis fans can catch some tennis action later in the day as the Indo-Australian pair of Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden will be locking horns with Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates from the tennis world.