Chile Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Hugo Gaston, Mariano Navone vs Alexander Shevchenko

Day 2 will mark the end of the first round at the Chile Open 2025. Cristian Garin, the champion here in 2021, rallied from a set down to beat Juan Pablo Ficovich 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round on Monday. Laslo Djere and Yannick Hanfmann were among the other winners on the first day of the tournament.

Ad

Sebastian Baez defended his Rio Open crown over the past weekend. He's the defending champion at the Chile Open as well and awaits the winner of the match between Francisco Comesana and Felipe Meligeni Alves.

With the South American clay swing coming to an end this week, players will be eager to wrap up their time here on a high. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for some of the first-round matches set for Day 2 of the Chile Open:

Ad

Trending

#1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Hugo Gaston

Etcheverry has a 5-6 record this year and hasn't advanced beyond the second round of any tournament. Coming to the South American Golden swing he was knocked out by Joao Fonseca in the first round of the Argentina Open and went down to Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Rio Open.

Gaston has fared even worse than Etcheverry and has a 1-3 record. He's yet to win a match during this clay swing and went out in the first round of the Argentina Open and the Rio Open.

Ad

Etcheverry reached the final of the Chile Open in his previous appearance here in 2023, his first at the ATP level as well. While he hasn't set the tour on fire with his results this year, he should be able to beat a slumping Gaston at the very least to begin his campaign here with a win.

Predicted winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#2. Nicolas Jarry vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Nicolas Jarry is the seventh seed at the Chile Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jarry started the season on a promising note by reaching the last eight in Brisbane. He then lost in the first round of his next two tournaments, the Australian Open and the Argentina Open. He snapped his losing skid to reach the second round of the Rio Open, where he lost to Comesana in three tough sets.

Ad

After back-to-back opening-round losses at the Australian Open and the Argentina Open, Ugo Carabelli registered his best result of the year with a semifinal finish at the Rio Open. He led Baez by a set but eventually lost the match in three sets.

Both players have tallied three wins apiece this year. Jarry, a native of Santiago, won the Chile Open in 2023. He reached the biggest final of his career at last year's Italian Open, a Masters 1000 tournament, and lost to Alexander Zverev.

Ad

However, that didn't turn out to be a springboard to further success. Jarry won only three more matches for the rest of 2024 after his run to the final in Rome and has added three more wins under his belt this year. Ugo Carabelli will be feeling quite confident after his semifinal run in Rio and could stun the former Chile Open champion in their very first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Ad

#3. Mariano Navone vs Alexander Shevchenko

Navone went 1-3 during the Australian swing to start the year. He was on Davis Cup duty after that and won one of his two singles matches against Norway. He reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open and had one foot in the semifinals as well.

However, Fonseca saved a couple of match points to deny Navone the win. He lost to Sebastian Baez in the second round of the Rio Open in a rematch of last year's final. He has a 5-6 record for the season as of now.

Ad

Shevchenko has a 3-6 record this year. His first win came against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the United Cup. He then won his only Davis Cup match that he contested and beat Meligeni Alves in the first round of the Rio Open to notch up his third win of the year.

Both are competing at the Chile Open for the first time and would love to make a winning debut. Navone has an 18-13 career record on clay, which trumps Shevchenko's 12-17 record on the surface. The Argentine often plays his best on the red dirt, and given that he has outperformed the Kazakh thus far, he will be favored to beat him in the first round here.

Ad

Predicted winner: Mariano Navone

#4. Luciano Darderi vs Jaime Faria

Luciano Darderi is the eighth seed at the Chile Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After four consecutive first-round exits to start the year, Darderi put an end to his losing streak by beating Hugo Dellien in the first round of last week's Rio Open. He was shown the door by Francisco Cerundolo in the next round. He has arrived at the Chile Open with a 1-5 record.

Ad

Faria qualified for the Australian Open last month to make his main draw debut at the Majors. He beat Pavel Kotov in his opener and then lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets in the second round. While he initially fell in the qualifying rounds of the Rio Open, he got a second shot as a lucky loser.

Faria made the most of his second chance, and advanced to the quarterfinals, his first at the ATP level. He came up short against Ugo Carabelli and went down to him in straight sets.

Ad

Darderi was the breakout star of last year's South American clay swing and won his maiden ATP title at the Cordoba Open. He hasn't been able to perform at the same level this year. Faria's star is on the rise this year, and if he's able to maintain his form from last week, then he could beat the struggling Italian.

Predicted winner: Jaime Faria

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback