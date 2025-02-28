Chile Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The men's singles quarterfinals will be played on the Day 5 of the 2025 Chile Open on Friday, 28 February in Santiago. Top seed Francisco Cerundolo and defending champion Sebastian Baez will also be in action. In total, five players from Argentina will be in action in the last eight of the tournament.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions of all the quarterfinal fixtures on Day 5 of Chile Open 2025.

#1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates after winning his match at the Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The most interesting match of the day will be played between top seed Francisco Cerundolo and his compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Fifth seed Etcheverry reached the final of the Chile Open two years back, but this season, he has not reached semifinal at any event yet.

On the other hand, World No. 26 Cerundolo reached the final in Buenos Aires earlier this month. Cerundolo's current form is better, but World No. 43 Etcheverry won his previous two meetings against Cerundolo on the ATP Tour.

25-year-old Etcheverry won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 when they met last time at the 2024 US Open, so we can expect another close battle in Santiago.

Prediction: Francisco Cerundolo to win in three sets

#2. Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur

Sebastian Baez of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after winning the Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Defending champion Sebastian Baez will face World No. 90 Damir Dzumhur. World No. 31 Baez will be hoping to reach the semifinal at the Chile Open for the fourth time in a row, as he reached the final here in 2022 and won the title in 2024. He has a 13-4 win-loss record in Santiago and currently has six match winning streak, as he won the Rio Open title last week.

His opponent from Bosnia-Herzegovina, has reached his first quarterfinal of the season at the Chile Open. 32-year-old Dzumhur has never reached a final of any ATP Tour event on clay court so far in his career. He will be trying to reach his second semifinal in an ATP tournament on clay.

Prediction: Sebastian Baez to win in straight sets

#3. Federico Coria vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

25-year-old Camilo Ugo Carabelli reached the quarterfinals pf the Chile Open after defeating Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. 32-year-old Federico Coria stunned the second seed, home favorite Alejandro Tabilo in the second round in three sets. He has reached his first quarterfinal at an ATP tournament since 2024 Buenos Aires Open and he is still chasing his first ATP title of the career.

Carabelli has been in decent form lately but Coria on his day is capable of beating his compatriot and reaching the semifinals of the Chile Open.

Prediction: Federico Coria to win in three sets

#4. Laslo Djere vs Jaime Faria

World No. 103 Laslo Djere will face World No. 87 Jaime Faria in last match of the day. 29-year-old Laslo Djere reached the semifinal earlier this month in Buenos Aires, so he would be hoping to book his place in the last four again. This is his third consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals of the Chile Open, but he has never reached the semifinal of the tournament before.

21-year-old Portuguese Jamie Faria reached his career's first ATP Tour quarterfinal last week at the Rio Open, which helped him reach a career- high ranking of World No. 87. A win could help Faria break into the Top 80 for the first time, but Djere would be favorite, as he stunned fourth seed Pedro Martinez in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the previous round.

Prediction: Laslo Djere to win in straight sets.

