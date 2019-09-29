China Open 2019: 5 players to watch out for

After witnessing some quality performances at the US Open, St Petersburg Open and the Laver Cup, the focus now shifts to the China Open 2019 which starts tomorrow. ATP events have always been the perfect platform for some of the higher-ranked players to prepare for Grand Slam. ATP events also provide an opportunity for some lesser-known players to fine-tune their skills and prepare for bigger challenges.

It allows these players to improve their rankings and get some much-needed matches to practise before any important tournament. The China Open will be no different.

The Big 3 of the tennis world (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) will not be taking part in the event. But there are a host of talented players who can make an impact in Beijing.

Last year’s China Open was won by Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and this year the event looks more competitive due to the participation of some of the top players.

We take a look at 5 players who can potentially win the event:

#1 Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is considered to be the next shining star in tennis circles. The 26-year-old produced some decent performances last year by winning the Lyon Open in May and finished runner-up at the Madrid Masters in the same month where he lost to Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Austrian also finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open last year, besides winning the St Petersburg Open and ATP Buenos Aires.

Thiem continued that stellar form to add titles in Indian Wells, Barcelona and Kitzbuhel this year. His destructive forehands combined with his solid groundstrokes can trouble any opponent. His quick groundstrokes have outdone many opponents, while his topspin strokes are quite effective during the run of play.

Thiem’s calmness helps him during pressure situations, which the Austrian had said helps him focus whenever he plays a tricky opponent. His single-handed backhands have always been his main strength.

