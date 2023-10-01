China Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: October 2, 2023

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 China Open.

World No. 10 Alexander Zverev will take on Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open on Monday.

Zverev booked his place in the second round following a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman. He then faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the last eight. The German trailed by a break thrice in the first set, but fought back on each occasion to level the score.

While Zverev managed to take the set to a tie-break, he came up short in it. However, he raised his level after that and dropped just three games across the next couple of sets to score a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 comeback victory.

Jarry knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the second round, where Matteo Arnaldi awaited him. The Chilean let go of an early 3-0 lead in the first set and then stumbled in the eventual tie-break to lose the set.

Jarry struck first in the second set to go up a break, but Arnaldi once again got back on even terms. The former then saved three match points on his serve at 6-5 to force a tie-break, in which he gained the upper hand to take the set.

Jarry snagged a break of serve in the sixth game of the third set to go 4-2 up. He didn't give up the lead this time and won the match 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Zverev leads Jarry 3-2 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at the 2023 Halle Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -250 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-130) Nicolas Jarry +190 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicholas Jarry at the 2023 China Open.

Zverev's win over Davidovich Fokina extended his winning streak to six matches. The German blasted nine aces and struck 27 winners over the course of his win. Jarry bravely saved three match points to keep his campaign going in Beijing.

Zverev and Jarry's rivalry has been a close one and the duo have split their two meetings evenly this year. The former won their most recent duel in Halle, during which he didn't drop his serve once. However, this will be their first match on a hardcourt.

Zverev's second round match ended at 3 a.m. While he does have a day off to recover, fatigue could play a part in his upcoming match as well. He needed three sets to finish both of his matches so far and given Jarry's form, it's quite possible the German could be involved in another lengthy bout.

Jarry's a fine ballstriker and once he takes control of the point, could drag Zverev all over. The latter is capable of defending quite well and considering his recent resurgence, the German has it in him to emerge victorious.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.