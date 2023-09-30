China Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Tournament: China Open 2023

Date: October 1, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the China Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the China Open.

The Spaniard is competing in the ATP 500 tournament for the very first time and was drawn against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round. The first set saw a few breaks of serve, but Alcaraz managed to win it 6-4 to take the lead in the match.

The Spaniard broke in the third game of the second set and did so again in the final game to get a winning start on his China Open debut and book his place in the second round.

Lorenzo Musetti entered the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing following a semifinal exit at the Chengdu Open. He was drawn against Karen Khachanov in the first round and had a very good start to the match by taking the first set 6-3.

However, the Russian bounced back in the second set and dominated it, winning 6-1 to level the match and force it into a decider. The final set saw both players looking strong on their serve and Musetti was leading 3-2 after the first five games.

The Italian took each of the next four games to win 6-2 and book his place in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two in the main draw of the ATP Tour is currently tied at 1-1. Their last meeting came in the fourth round of the French Open, with Alcaraz winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -1200 -1.5 (-350) Over 19.5 (-105) Lorenzo Musetti +650 +1.5 (+220) Under 19.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the heavy favorite, but Musetti has beaten the Spaniard once and is capable of giving him a run for his money, if he is at his best.

Alcaraz's aggression, serve, speed, stamina, strength, and his brilliantly-disguised drop shots, all make him one of the most feared players on tour. The 20-year-old loves to attack but has solid defensive skills as well.

Musetti served five aces in his match against Khachanov and will be eager to fetch more of those against Alcaraz. The Italian will have to be completely dominant on his serve while looking for the odd, decisive break. His one-handed backhand is a crucial weapon and he will look to make the most of it.

While Musetti is a formidable competitor, it's hard to see Alcaraz lose given his quality and form over the past few months.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.