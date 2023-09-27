China Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Tournament: China Open 2023

Date: September 28, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Carlos Alcaraz practicing ahead of the China Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open.

The Spaniard has won 58 out of 65 matches so far this season, with six titles to his name. These include Wimbledon and two Masters 1000 tournament wins in Indian Wells and Madrid.

Alcaraz last competed at the US Open where he was the top seed and defending champion. He started the New York Major against Dominik Koepfer and was adjudged the winner when the German was forced to retire due to injury. He then defeated Lloyd Harris, Dan Evans, Matteo Arnaldi and Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in four sets.

Hanfmann's best performance so far this season has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, beating the likes of Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev.

The German suffered a first-round exit at the US Open, losing to Jannik Sinner, and then competed in the qualifying rounds of the China Open. He faced Dusan Lajovic in the opening round and won 6-3, 7-6 to set up a clash against another Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic in the second qualifying round.

Hanfmann dominated the first set and won it 6-1 to take the lead in the match. He then claimed the second set 6-3 to book his place in the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't yet faced off on the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -2500 -1.5 (-500) Over 18.5 (-120) Yannock Hanfmann +900 +1.5 (+300) Under 18.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the favorite to win given his performances so far this season.

The Spaniard has maintained an incredible level of tennis since last season and will look to start his China Open debut in the strongest way possible. He deploys an attacking style of play but is also a good defensive player. Alcaraz has a solid serve and is a good hitter of the ball, and while skills like these can make things hard for his opponent, his well-disguised drop shots will also come in handy.

Hanfmann's serve is a key weapon and he will aim to dominate his service games while looking for the odd break. The German's returning skills will have to be efficient and he cannot afford to make too many unforced errors if he is to stand a chance against Alcaraz.

While Hanfmann has caused a few upsets this season, most notably on clay, Alcaraz's quality should see him come out on top without much trouble and reach the second round of the China Open.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.