China Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open.

Four-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will face off against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the 2023 China Open.

While not matching the highs of her 2022 season, Swiatek has still enjoyed considerable success this year. She successfully defended her French Open title to claim her fourth Major crown. The 22-year old was also triumphant in her title defenses at the Qatar Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Following her victory in Paris, Swiatek bagged her fourth title of the year in her native Poland at the Warsaw Open. She reached the semifinals in Montreal and Cincinnati in the lead-up to the US Open. However, she was unable to defend her title in New York as she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

The defeat also cost Swiatek her No. 1 ranking and was dislodged from the summit by Aryna Sabalenka after 75 consecutive weeks at the top. She then competed in the Pan Pacific Open, but lost to Veronika Kudermetova in three sets in the quarterfinals.

Sorribes Tormo missed the first few months of the season due to an injury and returned to action at the Copa Colsanitas in April. She managed to make it to the last eight. She then participated in a couple of ITF events and reached the final in one of them.

Sorries Tormo notched up the biggest result of her career by advancing to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time. The Spaniard then captured her second WTA title in Cleveland as a lucky loser, but failed to get past the second round of the US Open after that.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Swiatek leads Sorribes Tormo 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Sara Sorribes Tormo

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Sara Sorribes Tormo at the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek will be a little concerned following her most recent defeat to Kudermetova. She committed 50 unforced errors throughout the match while striking just 18 winners. The Pole was unable to get a read on her opponent's serve, while her own serve let her down at times.

Swiatek's forehand was also a liability as it misfired quite often. She has been quite vulnerable to big-hitters who possess a strong serve. Fortunately for her, Sorribes Tormo's game doesn't rely on those two aspects. The Spaniard loves to grind down her opponents by engaging in lengthy rallies.

Swiatek handed Sorribes Tormo a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown when they crossed paths at Wimbledon earlier this year. If the Spaniard was unable to trouble the former World No. 1 on her weakest surface, it's unlikely she'll be able to do so now, even with the latter's form being shaky.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.