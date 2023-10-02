China Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Swiatek is into the second round.

Second seed Iga Swiatek takes on the unseeded Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva as she seeks a place in the Beijing Open third round on Tuesday, October 3.

The second-ranked Swiatek won on her Beijing debut against World No. 55 Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets. In a competitive opening set spanning 50 minutes, the Pole fired 17 aces as she took the opener for the loss of four games.

Following an early exchange of breaks, Swiatek fired decisively at 3-3 to see out the opener. The finish line appeared in sight for the former World No. 1 when she led 3-0 with the double break in the second set.

Sorribes Tormo, though, broke Swiatek three times to storm her way back into the contest. However, failure to hold her own serve meant that Swiatek saw out the incredible set 6-3 despite getting broken thrice.

She's now 58-11 on the season as she looks to win her fifth title of the season this week.

Meanwhile, World No. 47 Gracheva faced a far sterner test in her Beijing opener than Swiatek. The Frenchwoman won the first set against Anastasia Potapova for the loss of just two games. However, Potapova made it a contest by taking the second set 6-3.

Gracheva, though, regained control of proceedings by conceding just one game in the decider as she booked her place in the second round in the Chinese capital.

Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Varvara Gracheva

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Gracheva is into the second round.

Both Swiatek and Gracheva look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on the women's tour and is an elite mover. Gracheva, meanwhile, has more modest attributes and hasn't had as much success as Swiatek. The Pole has won 15 singles titles, including four this year, while Gracheva hasn't won one.

Moreover, Swiatek had a comparatively more comfortable opening outing than Gracheva although the Pole wasn't at her fluent best.

Expect the more consistent and experienced Swiatek to take the win.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets