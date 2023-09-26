China Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans preview

Jannik Sinner hits a backhand

World No. 7 Jannik Sinner will take on World No. 27 Dan Evans for a place in the second round of the 2023 China Open.

Sinner has enjoyed a career-best season in 2023. The Italian has recorded a 44-13 win-loss record in 2023 thus far, the highlights of which include winning the Canadian Open and reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old also reached the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. For what its worth, though, the Italian has considerably cooled off since winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto.

Sinner was visibly fatigued during his Cincinnati second-round loss to Dusan Lajovic in August, and was also far from being at his physical best during his 2023 US Open campaign.

The Italian lost to former World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in a tumultuous five-set match in the fourth round. He then took his time out from tennis to recuperate, also withdrawing from the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in the process.

Evans, meanwhile, has not enjoyed a particularly good season on the tour this year. The Brit has dropped 22 of his 49 matches this season. However, he still managed to beat the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov en route to winning a career-second title at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington last month.

The 33-year-old did find some form during the recently concluded Davis Cup Finals group stage matches, beating both Australia's Alex de Minaur and France's Arthur Fils in three comprehensive sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The first round match in Beijing will be the first-ever career meeting between Sinner and Evans, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jannik Sinner Dan Evans

(Odds will be updated once they release.)

Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans retrieves a ball at Wimbledon.

Sinner has an attacking game with very few weaknesses; his backhand, in particular, is among the best in the world, thanks to his ability to hit both flat and top-spin strokes off it. The youngster can also create some incredible angles with his forehand.

Having said that, Sinner often fails to create enough width on his groundstrokes to move his opponents around. He also has a habit of playing excruciatingly long service games, which has a detrimental effect on his endurance in big matches.

Evans, meanwhile, is a versatile player from both wings and constantly looks to open up the court with his varied skills. The USP of the Brit's game is his backhand slice, which he hits with incredible spin to ensure the ball goes deep.

Evans can take on any top player on his day. He also has a good rhythm at the moment, since he has been playing regularly over the last few months.

Sinner, on the other hand, is expected to be rusty after his recent inactivity on the ATP tour. In that context, the Brit is in with a fair chance to spring an upset over his higher-ranked opponent.

Pick: Dan Evans in three sets.