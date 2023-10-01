China Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Tournament: China Open 2023.

Date: October 2, 2023.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $3,633,875.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Jannik Sinner is into the last eight.

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner will take on the unseeded Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the 2023 China Open semifinals on Monday (October 2).

World No. 7 Sinner saw off Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka for a dominant win in the second round, 6-2, 6-0. The 22-year-old Italian romped home in just 67 minutes, in sheer contrast to his laborious three-set opening-round win over Dan Evans, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Sinner, who made his China Open debut this year, meant business from the off against the left-handed Nishioka, reeling off 11 straight games from 2-1 down following an early exchange of breaks.

He is now 46-13 on the season and into his 11th quarterfinal in 2023 as he consolidated fourth place in the ATP Live Race to Turin for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Grigor Dimitrov is back in the Beijing last eight

Meanwhile, the World No. 19 Dimitrov saw off third seed Holger Rune in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, to advance to the last eight. It was an impressive performance from the 32-year-old Bulgarian, who converted four of his 11 break points to beat his higher-ranked opponent. It was also his first win in 13 matches against a top-five player.

Dimitrov is now 31-17 on the season. He sent off Mackenzie McDonald in a thrilling three-set contest in his opener, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

The Bulgarian previously reached the finals in the China Open in 2016, losing to Andy Murray. It was followed by a defeat to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals a year later in Beijing.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two players have split two previous meetings, with Sinner winning their last clash in the 2023 Miami Masters- their only meeting on hardcourt - in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner Grigor Dimitrov

(Odds will be updated when released)

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Both Sinner and Dimitrov are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well, especially the Italian.

However, Sinner takes the edge because of his superior consistency and pedigree, even though Dimitrov is the more experienced. Sinner is 117-44 on hardcourt, winning seven titles, while the Bulgarian is 265-173, winning six titles.

Sinner, like Dimitrov, has dropped a set in one match at the 2023 China Open. However, considering the Italian's better form this season, he should be able to get the win and advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.