China Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (13) Jelena Ostapenko

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the China Open on Wednesday.

The American has had an exceptional season so far, garnering 49 wins from 65 matches and title runs at the United Cup and the Canada Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Qatar Open and the Tokyo Open in Japan.

The 29-year-old backed up her fourth-round finish at the US Open with a brilliant run in Tokyo. She defeated the likes of Maria Sakkari and Daria Kasatkina en route to the final, but couldn't fend off Russian player Veronika Kudermetova.

Nevertheless, Pegula continued her good form at he China Open and began her campaign with a solid win over Ana Blinkova 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko has amassed 35 wins from 54 matches and a title run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals at the Italian Open and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old entered Beijing on the back of a second-round finish at the Guadalajara Open. She began her campaign breezing past Eva Lys and then received a walkover in the second round. Ostapenko secured her place in the third round as Linda Noskova was unable to compete due to injury.

Jessica Pegula vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Ostapenko 3-1. She defeated the Lativian most recently at the 2023 Qatar Open in Doha.

Jessica Pegula vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Jessica Pegula vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula takes on the big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko in what promises to be an entertaining battle of contrasting styles. Pegula will look to use her consistency and court coverage to wear down the Latvian, while Ostapenko will aim to overwhelm the American with her aggressive shot-making skills.

Pegula enters the match having recently reached the final in Tokyo. She is one of the most consistent players on tour, using her athleticism to chase down balls all over the court. Against Ostapenko's raw power, her strategy will be to get the ball back in play and draw errors. She has also been serving well this season.

On the contrary, Ostapenko's game is well-suited to the fast Beijing courts. When on song, she can blast winners from all areas and really take time away from her opponents. Her flat groundstrokes pack a punch and she'll look to attack Pegula's second serve. A key for the Lativian will be maintaining her intensity throughout long rallies.

Both players have enjoyed success against each other previously, but Pegula currently leads their head-to-head 3-1. Ostapenko's tendency to be erratic could play into Pegula's consistent gameplan. While the Latvian is capable of bursts of brilliance, Pegula has shown more consistency at the highest level in recent times.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.