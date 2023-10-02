China Open 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Date: October 3, 2023

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview

Sakkari at the 2023 Pan Pacific Open.

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari will square off against Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round of the 2023 China Open on Tuesday.

While Sakkari underperformed at the Majors with three first round exits, she notched up some consistent results otherwise. She carried the Greek contingent to the semifinals of the United Cup and made the last four in Doha, Linz, Indian Wells, Madrid and Berlin as well.

Sakkari reached her first final of the season in Washington, but lost to Coco Gauff. After a tough few results, including an opening round defeat at the US Open, the Greek rounded into form.

Sakkari captured her second and the biggest title of her career by winning the Guadalajara Open. At last week's Pan Pacific Open, she made it to the semifinals, which earned her a performance bye and put her directly into the second round here.

Fruvirtova took on Arantxa Rus in the first round. The teenager dominated the opening set as she dished out a bagel to clinch it. The Czech youngster dropped serve to trail 3-2 in the second set, but swept the next four games to win the match 6-0, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari -650 +1.5 (-2000) 2 sets (-275) Linda Fruhvirtova +400 -1.5 (+700) 3 sets (+195)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Linda Fruhvirtova at the 2023 China Open.

Fruhvirtova snapped her 10-match losing streak by reaching the semifinals of the Ningbo Open last week. Her easy win over Rus in the first round displayed another strong performance by the Czech teenager.

Fruhvirtova saved eight of the nine break points that she faced in the last round. She also created 14 break point opprtunities for herself, converting five of those. With the worst behind her, she's playing at a decent level once more.

Similarly, after a tough few weeks, Sakkari is brimming with confidence once again. She's hitting her shots with great power and depth, defending well and her serve is holding up nicely as well.

With the Greek's game firing on all cylinders, Fruhvirtova's odds of winning are quite slim. Expect Sakkari to continue her good run of form and keep herself in contention for a spot at the WTA Finals.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.