China Open 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (12) Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu preview

Former finalist Petra Kvitova will open her 2023 China Open campaign against home hope Wang Xiyu as the tournament returns to the WTA calendar after a three-year hiatus.

Kvitova, the 12th seed in this year's edition, comes into the final WTA 1000 event of the season after having underperformed in the lead-up tournament in Ningbo. The Czech player suffered a quarterfinal exit to Diana Shnaider.

The early exit marks the continuation of a series of poor results in the second half of the season, which has seen Kvitova make just one quarterfinal. The southpaw's 29-12 win-loss record for the season includes two big titles — in Miami and Berlin. She will be looking to rediscover her top form in Beijing.

Wang Xiyu recently won her first title in Guangzhou.

Xiyu, meanwhile, comes fresh off her maiden title run on the WTA Tour. She thrilled home fans by lifting the trophy in Guangzhou, beating the likes of Magda Linette and Greet Minnen on the way.

The Chinese followed that up with another final showing at the ITF W100 event in Tokyo. Her run of good form suffered a setback in Ningbo, where she made a first-round exit, and will look to get back to winning ways.

Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head

Kvitova and Wang have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Petra Kvitova Wang Xiyu

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Petra Kvitova vs Wang Xiyu prediction

Kvitova has not played her best in the second half of the season.

Both Petra Kvitova and Wang Xiyu possess similarly power-packed games and will step out looking to dictate the rallies from the baseline.

When playing at her best, Kvitova's game in particular can be a delight to watch. The World No. 14, however, has been inconsistent on her serve of late, posting 11 aces in her two matches in Ningbo, only to undo the impact with 16 double faults.

Against an aggressive returner in the form of Xiyu, the Czech will have to post better numbers. The conditions in Beijing play to Kvitova's liking as she will enjoy the balls flying just a tad bit faster.

Xiyu has played a lot of tennis in the last month or so (15 matches as opposed to Kvitova's four) and the fatigue had just begun to show in her tame loss to Nadia Podoroska in Ningbo.

A subpar performance will not be enough, even against a hot-and-cold Kvitova, who can outperform her opponents even when her game is not firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets