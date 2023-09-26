China Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Tsitsipas hits a forehand at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking for some much-needed redemption at this week's China Open. The Greek, however, will have to beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry to advance to the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

Tsitsipas has accumulated a respectable 42-17 win-loss record in 2023 (including Grand Slam, ATP tour and Davis Cup matches). Although the Greek started the year on a high note by finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open, he failed to make inroads in a large majority of his tournaments over the next few months.

The 25-year-old then won his first title of the year at Los Cabos earlier in August, but had a disastrous North American hardcourt swing as he dropped three of his five matches at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, and the 2023 US Open.

Last week, he also lost his second singles match against Slovakia's Alex Molcan while representing Greece in their Davis Cup World Group 1 match.

Jarry, meanwhile, has enjoyed a steep upward climb in the ATP rankings in 2023. The Chilean started his year ranked outside of the men's top 150, but worked incredibly hard to get to as high as 22nd in the world. The highlights of the 27-year-old's season include winning titles at the Geneva Open and the Chile Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Jarry have split their four meetings on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head record is currently 2-2. While the Greek has defeated the Chilean in their matches on hardcourts and clay (2023 Los Cabos Open, 2023 Monte Carlo Masters), he is yet to beat him on grass (2023 Halle Open, 2019 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicolas Jarry celebrates after reigning supreme in Geneva

Stefanos Tsitsipas has produced some impressive tennis in 2023, showing impeccable footwork and aggressive ball-striking to outplay his opponents. But the Greek has struggled to maintain focus in crucial moments, which has been the main reason behind him not doing very well since January.

The Greek has also served well in 2023, winning a whopping 78.4% of his first-serve points. Having said that, his return game remains a huge weakness, one that is routinely picked apart by virtually every opponent he faces these days.

Like Tsitsipas, Nicolas Jarry also possesses big groundstrokes and a great first serve. The Chilean plays with plenty of margin and depth, thanks to his long levers. He is also a good mover considering his 6'6" frame.

The keys for both players will be to dominate the proceedings with their huge forehands and to maintain a healthy first-serve percentage during their encounter. While Tsitsipas does have the weaker return of the two, he is likely to tap into his big-match playing experience and give desirable performances during his opener against Jarry in Beijing.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.