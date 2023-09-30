China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 China Open will see the remainder of the second-round matches of the men's singles event take place while the first round of the women's singles tournament will continue.

There are some highly-anticipated clashes, most notably top seed Carlos Alcaraz going up against Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament. Seventh seed Casper Ruud will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Jannik Sinner will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka.

In the women's singles competition, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Sofia Kenin in what will be an eagerly awaited clash. Eighth seed Marketa Vindrousova will face Anhelina Kalinina, while Petra Kvitova will take on Wang Xinyu. The likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Barbora Krejcikova will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 4 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12: 30 pm local time: (8) Marketa Vondrousova vs Anhelina Kalinina

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by:(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (3) Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 9 pm local time: (12) Petra Kvitova vs (WC) Wang Xinyu

Lotus Court

Starting at 11 om local time: (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Jasmine Paolini

Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (7) Casper Ruud vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs (WC) Fangran Tan

Not before 5 pm local time: (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 11 am - 9 pm Second round (men's singles), First round (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on Day 4 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches on Day 4 of the tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 4 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 4 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts except Lotus court will start at 12:30 pm local time. Action on Lotus court will commence on 11 am local time.