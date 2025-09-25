China Open 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $4,016,050

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Alexander Bublik at the Halle Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexander Bublik will take on qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the China Open 2025.

Bublik had a dismal start to the season, winning only three matches across nine tournaments. He showed signs of promise after reaching the fourth round in Madrid but negated his progress by failing to win a match in his next two tournaments. He turned his season around starting with his quarterfinal run at the French Open, his first at a Major.

Bublik lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Paris. He didn't have to wait too long for a rematch. They met at the Halle Open two later, where Sinner was the defending champion. Bublik upset him en route to the title, his first this year.

The Kazakh then lost in the first round of Wimbledon. He bounced back by winning titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. He directly competed at the US Open after that, and lost to Sinner yet again in the fourth round. He captured his fourth title of the season at last week's Hangzhou Open.

Mannarino's ranking dropped outside of the top 100 after his first-round exit from the Australian Open. He was relegated to competing at the Challenger circuit after finding it tough to even qualify for ATP events. A third-round showing at Wimbledon followed by a runner-up finish at the Newport Challenger saw him return to the top 100.

Mannarino achieved his best result of the season at the Cincinnati Open, reaching the fourth round. He continued his good run of form at the US Open with another fourth-round showing. He recently lost in the first round of the Hangzhou Open, and came through the China Open qualifiers with wins over Andrea Vavassori and Jesper de Jong.

Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Bublik leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous encounter at the Qatar Open 2020 in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik

-200 +1.5 (-525) Over 22.5 (-115) Adrian Mannarino +155 -1.5 (+300) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bublik's ranking dropped to No. 82 after his subpar start to the season. Against all odds, he has staged an impressive turnaround by winning four titles over the past three months. He could now make his top 15 debut with a deep run at the China Open.

While Bublik has a 31-17 record this year, he has posted a 24-4 record since the French Open. Mannarino has also overturned his poor season with some strong results over the past two months. However, his string of good results ended with a first-round loss in Hangzhou last week.

With a 11-12 record this year, Mannarino won't be favored to beat the in-form Bublik. The latter won their previous meeting, albeit five years ago, quite easily. He will be expected to do the same once again.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets.

