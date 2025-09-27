China Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet preview

Three-time semifinalist Zverev hits a forehand in Beijing | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev will face France's Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2025 China Open on Sunday (September 28).

Trending

Although Zverev has the most match wins on the ATP Tour after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, there has been a lot to desire from the German's season. The World No. 3 only has one title to his name in 2025, and he also let Team Europe down at the Laver Cup last week by dropping both of his singles matches.

With the chip on his shoulder as heavy as ever, the 29-year-old turned in a comprehensive performance to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in his China Open first-round match. His next opponent will be World No. 37 Moutet, who has won five of his last six matches on the ATP Tour.

Having reached the semifinals of last week's Hangzhou Open, the Frenchman has sustained his rich vein of form this week. He beat the dangerous Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-5 in around two hours to book his place in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Zverev leads Moutet 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The German beat the Frenchman in the second round of this year's Stuttgart Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)



Corentin Moutet +350 +1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-120) Alexander Zverev -525 -1.5 (-165) Under 21.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Corentin Moutet hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

While Zverev usually prefers higher-bouncing hardcourts, the pace of the courts at the National Tennis Center is still comfortably in his range. The second seed is used to taking big, premeditated cuts on the ball but needs to be aggressive from the get-go against a crafty opponent like Moutet.

At 5'11, the unseeded 26-year-old is far from imposing from the baseline. That said, he more than makes up for it with his aggressive intent and finesse. Moreover, his lefty advantage also doesn't allow his opponents to offer a lot of pushback.

Against any other opponent, Moutet would have considerable chances of going through. Yet, even though the 6'5 Zverev has yet to hit top form in 2025, the nature of his big-serving and grinding game makes him the overwhelming favorite in this match-up.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

