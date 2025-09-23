China Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: September 24, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $4,016,050

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the China Open.

Zverev has had a dismal season so far, considering his high standards. After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, he clinched the title in Munich and reached the semifinals in Cincinnati. He also participated in the US Open but was stunned by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

The German will enter Beijing after a tough campaign at the Laver Cup. He was part of Team Europe, but couldn't help his team get over the line against Team World. Zverev lost both his singles matches against Alex De Minaur and Taylor Fritz.

Sonego at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti had had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Melbourne and Marseille, he reached the last 16 in Wimbledon and Winston-Salem. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Tristan Schoolkate in the first round.

Musetti will enter Beijing after a second-round exit in Chengdu. Despite a valiant effort against Marcos Giron, the American defeated him in straight sets. Sonego will be eager to raise his level this week.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Sonego 5-0. He defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 Halle Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Zverev has managed to hold on to the third spot in the ATP rankings despite his ordinary results in the last few months. The German will know he needs to raise his level and has a chance set the tone early for next season. He's one of the most formidable plaeyers on tour but needs to approach matches with better strategy on tour.

Sonego, on the other hand, has also failed to make a signficant impact this season. He's been stuck at the same level for the past three years and needs to address his weaknesses on tour. The Italian has a steady all-around game but needs to take more risks on the court.

Considering their head-to-head record and results in the last few weeks, Zverev will be the favorite to come out on top. He should be able to make amends for his average performance at the Laver Cup and begin with a win.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

