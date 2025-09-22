China Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal

Date: September 24, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal preview

Parks will be unseeded at the China Open this year - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks will take on Sonay Kartal in the first round of the China Open.

Parks has had a quiet season so far. Apart from semifinal runs in Auckland and Monterrey, she reached the second round in Indian Wells, Miami and Paris. The American also participated in the US Open but lost to Mirra Andreeva in the first round.

Parks has struggled for form in the last few weeks. She will enter Beijing after early exits in Guadalajara and Seoul. Despite a valiant effort against Chloe Paquet, the French pro eliminated her in the first qualification round of the Korea Open.

Kartal at the Billie Jean King Cup By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sonay Kartal has had a positive season so far. Apart from a second-round exit in Rome, she reached the last 16 in Indian Wells and Wimbledon. She defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Diane Parry in the initial few rounds, but lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in London.

The Brit has also been out of form in the last few weeks. She will enter the China Open after first-round exits in Cincinnati, Cleveland and New York. Kartal was eliminated by Beatriz Haddad Maia at the US Open, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks Sonay Kartal

Odds will be updated when available.

Alycia Parks vs Sonay Kartal prediction

Parks at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

After a promising start to the season, Parks has run out of gas in the last few months. She's chalked up five wins from her last 15 matches and will be desperate to make a valuable contribution on tour. The American likes to rely on her serve and needs to work on her creativity on the court.

Kartal, meanwhile, has shown her potential with solid runs in Indian Wells and Wimbledon. The Brit has been moving in the right direction, but could still strengthen her approach. She has a steady all-around game and will fancy her chances against Parks.

Both players have been mediocre in the last few weeks on tour. Considering their skill set on hard courts and experience in China, Parks will have a slight edge in this bout.

Pick: Parks to win in three sets.

