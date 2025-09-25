China Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli
Date: September 26, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $4,016,050
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the China Open 2025.
Rublev failed to defend his title in Hong Kong at the start of the year and then crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open. He slowly improved his results, eventually winning the Qatar Open. However, the joy from his triumph didn't last for too long as he lost in the first round of his next three tournaments.
After a slow start to the clay season, Rublev advanced to the final of the Hamburg Open, losing to Cobolli in straight sets. He concluded the clay swing with a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the French Open. He lost at the same stage at Wimbledon, this time to Carlos Alcaraz.
Rublev performed consistently during the North American hardcourt swing. He made the last four in Los Cabos, followed by quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. He then lost to Alcaraz once again in the fourth round of the US Open. His string of good results came to an end at last week's Hangzhou Open, where he fell to Valentin Royer in his opener.
Cobolli won back-to-back matches to lead Italy into the quarterfinals of the United Cup. He didn't win another match for the remainder of the hardcourt swing. He won a couple of titles on clay, first in Bucharest and then in Hamburg, and made the third round of the French Open.
Cobolli advanced to his maiden Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon, going down to Novak Djokovic. A fourth-round finish at the Canadian Open and a third-round appearance at the US Open were his best results upon the resumption of the hardcourt season.
Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
Cobolli leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Hamburg Open 2025 in straight sets.
Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
After being stunned by Royer in Hangzhou last week, Rublev will be keen to resume his winning ways. He has a 32-21 record this year, with a 20-13 record on hardcourts. While he lost to Cobolli when they met in the Hamburg Open final, he will be the massive favorite to win this time.
Cobolli has a 7-13 record on hardcourts this season, and only one of those wins was against a top 50 player. He has lost his last eight matches against them on the surface, with six of those losses coming in straight sets.
Cobolli had a 22-15 record on hardcourts last year, so his poor results on the surface this year have been rather puzzling. Regardless of the cause, his results skew this contest heavily in Rublev's favor.
Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.