China Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $4,016,050

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Andrey Rublev at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the China Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rublev failed to defend his title in Hong Kong at the start of the year and then crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open. He slowly improved his results, eventually winning the Qatar Open. However, the joy from his triumph didn't last for too long as he lost in the first round of his next three tournaments.

After a slow start to the clay season, Rublev advanced to the final of the Hamburg Open, losing to Cobolli in straight sets. He concluded the clay swing with a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the French Open. He lost at the same stage at Wimbledon, this time to Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

Rublev performed consistently during the North American hardcourt swing. He made the last four in Los Cabos, followed by quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. He then lost to Alcaraz once again in the fourth round of the US Open. His string of good results came to an end at last week's Hangzhou Open, where he fell to Valentin Royer in his opener.

Cobolli won back-to-back matches to lead Italy into the quarterfinals of the United Cup. He didn't win another match for the remainder of the hardcourt swing. He won a couple of titles on clay, first in Bucharest and then in Hamburg, and made the third round of the French Open.

Ad

Cobolli advanced to his maiden Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon, going down to Novak Djokovic. A fourth-round finish at the Canadian Open and a third-round appearance at the US Open were his best results upon the resumption of the hardcourt season.

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Cobolli leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Hamburg Open 2025 in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev

-235 +1.5 (-650)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Flavio Cobolli +180

-1.5 (+350)

Under 22.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After being stunned by Royer in Hangzhou last week, Rublev will be keen to resume his winning ways. He has a 32-21 record this year, with a 20-13 record on hardcourts. While he lost to Cobolli when they met in the Hamburg Open final, he will be the massive favorite to win this time.

Ad

Cobolli has a 7-13 record on hardcourts this season, and only one of those wins was against a top 50 player. He has lost his last eight matches against them on the surface, with six of those losses coming in straight sets.

Cobolli had a 22-15 record on hardcourts last year, so his poor results on the surface this year have been rather puzzling. Regardless of the cause, his results skew this contest heavily in Rublev's favor.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More