China Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Belinda Bencic vs (Q) Katie Volynets
Date: September 26, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets preview
After a first-round bye, 15th seed Belinda Bencic will face qualifier Katie Volynets in the second round of the China Open 2025.
After more than a year of maternity leave, Bencic returned to the WTA Tour this year. After a handful of wins on the main tour, she advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. She then won the Abu Dhabi Open, her first title just a few months into her comeback. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open.
Bencic made the fourth round of the Madrid Open, and was forced to retire from the first round of the Italian Open due to an injury. She couldn't recover in time for the French Open, and returned to the tour at the Bad Homburg Open a week before Wimbledon.
Bencic lost in the first round upon her return. However, she bounced back at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals there for the first time. She lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She hasn't performed well since then, and recently lost in the second round of the US Open.
Volynets came through the qualifying rounds of the China Open to book a first-round date with fellow American Peyton Stearns. The qualifier overcame a 1-4 deficit in the first set by reeling off five games on the trot to snatch the set from her opponent.
Stearns regrouped to win the second set and force a decider. Volynets took control of the proceedings in the third set, breaking her compatriot's serve twice for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win.
Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Belinda Bencic vs Katie Volynets prediction
Bencic's comeback has proven to be a success, already reaching the top 20 within a year. However, she has underperformed since her semifinal finish at Wimbledon, posting a 2-3 record on hardcourts over the past couple of months.
Volynets' win over Stearns marked her ninth win of the season at the main draw level. She will now aim to win back-to-back matches for the first time since January. She hasn't beaten a top 20 player this year, going 0-3 against them. She has a 3-11 career record against top 20 opposition, with her most recent win coming at last year's China Open.
Volynets has struggled to string together wins, and her poor record against elite players doesn't do her any favors. Despite her recent downturn in results, Bencic will still be the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.