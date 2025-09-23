China Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar

Date: September 24, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar preview

Bianca Andreescu will square off against Anna Bondar in the first round of the China Open.

Andreescu has had a difficult season so far. She missed the initial few months due to injury and returned to the Rouen Open in France. After a fourth-round appearance in Rome, she reached the quarterfinals in Rosmalen and the second round in Montreal.

The Canadian twisted her ankle during the second round of the Canadian Open. After edging past Barbora Krejcikova, she was forced to withdraw from against Mirra Andreeva due to injury. Andreescu will be eager to do well this week.

Bondar at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anna Bondar has had an optimistic season so far. Apart from second round exits in Paris and New York, she secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the last 16 in Hobart. The Hungarian also entered the Wimbledon Championships but lost in the first round.

Bondar will enter Beijing after a disappointing performance in New York. She defeated the 12th seed Elina Svitolina, but lost to Maria Sakkari in the second round. The Greek eliminated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

Andreeva leads the head-to-head against Bondar 1-0. She defeated the Hungarian at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar prediction

Andreescu looked sharp in Montreal, but couldn't make her mark. The Canadian has worked on her fitness during her break and is due for a strong result on tour. If she finds her rhythm in the initial few rounds, she could make a deep run in Beijing.

Bondar, on the contrary, has done well on the ITF circuit apart from decent results on the main tour. She has great potential, but needs to be disciplined with her approach at the highest level. The Hungarian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is known for her anticipation on the court.

Andreescu will be fresh after almost a month away from the main tour. She will be lacking match-fitness, but should still be able to solve this round and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Andreescu to win in straight sets.

