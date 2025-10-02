China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (3) Amanda Anisimova
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Semifinals
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview
Coco Gauff will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the China Open.
Gauff has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. After a title-winning run in Paris, she reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and the fourth round in New York. Despite a resilient effort against Naomi Osaka, the Japanese pro defeated her at the US Open this year.
The American started her campaign in Beijing by breezing past Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Eva Lys in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4. Gauff is through to the semifinals in Beijing for the second time in her career.
Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova has had a fantastic season so far. After a title-winning run in Doha, she secured runner-up finishes in Wimbledon and New York. The youngster took on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final and lost to the Belarusian in straight sets.
Anisimova has been brilliant in Beijing so far. After cruising past Shuai Zhang and Karolina Muchova in the initial few rounds, she humbled Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals. The American outfoxed Paolini in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4.
Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Anisimova won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova odds
All odds are sourced by OddsChecker.
Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova prediction
Gauff continued her title defence with a clinical win against Lys in the last round. Her serve had been a problem in New York, but she's been coping quite well in Beijing so far. The American won 77% of her first serve points and rocketed three aces in the last round.
Anisimova, meanwhile, snapped Paolini's impressive run in the last few weeks. The American had her back against the wall, but found a way past the Italian in the last round. She's been finding the lines with ease from the baseline and has a potent all-around game on court.
A mouthwatering encounter will be on the cards in the semifinal of the China Open on Friday. Their history suggests a close encounter, but Gauff's resilience and successful record in Beijing will give her an edge in this bout.
Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.
Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Gauff to win in three sets.