China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (3) Amanda Anisimova

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Gauff at the 2025 China Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the China Open.

Gauff has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. After a title-winning run in Paris, she reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and the fourth round in New York. Despite a resilient effort against Naomi Osaka, the Japanese pro defeated her at the US Open this year.

The American started her campaign in Beijing by breezing past Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Eva Lys in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4. Gauff is through to the semifinals in Beijing for the second time in her career.

Anisimova at the 2025 China Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova has had a fantastic season so far. After a title-winning run in Doha, she secured runner-up finishes in Wimbledon and New York. The youngster took on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final and lost to the Belarusian in straight sets.

Anisimova has been brilliant in Beijing so far. After cruising past Shuai Zhang and Karolina Muchova in the initial few rounds, she humbled Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals. The American outfoxed Paolini in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Anisimova won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -110 -1.5(-110) Under 22.5(-125) Amanda Anisimova +110 +1.5(-118) Over 22.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by OddsChecker.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Gauff continued her title defence with a clinical win against Lys in the last round. Her serve had been a problem in New York, but she's been coping quite well in Beijing so far. The American won 77% of her first serve points and rocketed three aces in the last round.

Anisimova, meanwhile, snapped Paolini's impressive run in the last few weeks. The American had her back against the wall, but found a way past the Italian in the last round. She's been finding the lines with ease from the baseline and has a potent all-around game on court.

A mouthwatering encounter will be on the cards in the semifinal of the China Open on Friday. Their history suggests a close encounter, but Gauff's resilience and successful record in Beijing will give her an edge in this bout.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Gauff to win in three sets.

