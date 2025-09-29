China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (15) Belinda Bencic

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview

Coco Gauff hits a forehand during her 3R win in Beijing | Image Source: Getty

Defending champion Coco Gauff will face 15th-seeded Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the 2025 China Open on Tuesday (September 30).

Ad

Trending

Before this week, the World No. 2 had lost five of her last 13 matches on the WTA Tour dating back to her second Major triumph at the French Open in May. Luckily, the American has regained some of her mojo in her Beijing title defense. Having received a first-round Bye, the second seed began her campaign by making quick work of Russia's Kamila Rakhimova in a 6-4, 6-0 win before overcoming 25th-seeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the 500-level event.

Ad

For what it's worth, the 21-year-old's next opponent will be much tougher in the resurgent former World No. 4 Bencic. The Swiss has given a good account of herself in 2025 following a return from maternity break. The 28-year-old won her ninth career WTA singles title in Abu Dhabi despite being ranked outside the women's top 150. She has since made a rankings surge to 16th in the world thanks to a semifinal run at Wimbledon.

Ad

This week in Beijing, the 15th seed is looking to improve upon her tournament-best result of reaching the third round (2019). Having received a first-round Bye, she downed Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-3 in her opener, following which she was forced to reverse a set deficit in her 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Gauff leads Bencic 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Swiss has defeated the American in two of their four hardcourt encounters (2025 BNP Paribas Open, 2021 Adelaide International), it was the latter won their most recent clash at the 2025 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Belinda Bencic +195 -1.5 (+325) Over 21.5 (-105) Coco Gauff -250 +1.5 (-333) Under 21.5 (-123)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Gauff showed off her hot wheels during her third-round win over Fernandez as she chased down virtually every shot that her Canadian opponent hit. That said, one of the most glaring weaknesses of the second seed's game remains unresolved - her serve yips (as evidenced by her 66% first-serve and 37% second-serve win rate on Sunday).

Ad

A returner of Bencic's quality is likely to look to get ahead in Gauff's service games. The World No. 16 also has impeccable timing from both wings, meaning her higher-ranked opponent will not be able to get by playing defensively.

While the two-time Major winner is certainly the favorite to take this match-up on paper, it just might swing the Swiss' way considering both players' form over the last few months.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More