China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Quartefinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys preview

Coco Gauff will continue her title defence at the 2025 China Open with a quarterfinal encounter against Eva Lys.

Gauff, the second seed at this year’s tournament, is looking to make the semifinal at an event for the first time since winning the French Open way back in June. The American’s win-loss record for 2025 reads at a solid 41-13 but she has underperformed at recent events.

In Beijing, Gauff has been tested by Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez. She needed three sets to get the better of both players and will be hoping for an easier outing in the quarterfinals.

Lys is playing in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal. (Source: Getty)

Lys, meanwhile, continues to break new ground in 2025. After making the Australian Open second week as a lucky loser, she has made the last-eight of a Tour for the first time, notched up a top-10 win and is now through to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal as well.

The German’s biggest win of the tournament came against Elena Rybakina in the third round. She has since beaten McCartney Kessler to improve her season’s overall win-loss record to 30-21.

Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Gauff and Lys have never corssed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys odds

Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Eva Lys to win

Tip 2: Both players to win a set

Tip 3: At least 25 games

Coco Gauff vs Eva Lys prediction

Gauff is the defending champion. (Source: Getty)

The match will pit Eva Lys’ power-packed game against Coco Gauff’s stealth and counterpunching skills. The quick conditions in Beijing should favour the former.

A big part of Lys’s success at the tournament has been her aggression on return. She has created a whopping 36 break chances in her four matches so far and was winning an impressive 66% of points on second serve return in her last match.

Gauff will need to take note, especially in view of her recent struggles on serve. The American has averaged around seven double faults per match this tournament and will need to improve those numbers.

For Lys, the key will be to strike the right balance between aggression and patience. Gauff is arguably the best defender on Tour. The German will need to take that into account and be prepared to play slightly longer rallies. She still has the edge when it comes to power and if she can find a way to control and channel it well, she could well continue her march into the semifinals.

Prediction: Lys to win in three sets

