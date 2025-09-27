China Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand in Beijing | Image Source: Getty

2023 runner-up Daniil Medvedev will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open on Sunday (September 28).

Ad

Trending

Before this week, Medvedev had won back-to-back matches at only two of his last nine tournament appearances on the ATP Tour. More concerningly, the former World No. 1 wasted a set and a break lead against China's Yibing Wu to lose in the second round of last week's Hangzhou Open.

Needless to say, the Russian has lost his edge over the rest of his peers considerably. That said, he was in top form against a formidable Cameron Norrie in his Beijing opener earlier this week, cruising 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes. He will next face World No. 20 Davidovich Fokina, who is currently in the midst of arguably his career-best ATP season.

Ad

Although the 26-year-old has been unlucky to falter in three singles finals in 2025 (Washington, Acapulco, and Delray Beach), he remains one of the floaters that any top-ranked player would want to avoid in their draw. He is also well-rested, having last played on Thursday in a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Medvedev leads Davidovich Fokina 4-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Russian won their first four encounters, the Spaniard secured the lone victory of their rivalry at last year's Montreal Masters.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daniil Medvedev -135 -1.5 (+165) Over 22.5 (-118) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +105 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-120)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Considering the medium-paced and lower-bouncing conditions at the China Open, Medvedev should feel at home from the baseline. The 29-year-old's shotmaking is devoid of any topspin, which means that the ball doesn't sit up after coming off his racket.

Ad

While this kind of trajectory is sure to keep most players on the back foot, a speedy mover like Davidovich Fokina can retrieve any groundstrokes and get back to a good court position in time. The unseeded Spaniard's topspin shots, though, are likely to land in his older opponent's strike zone.

In that regard, cross-court rallies will be a huge area that can define the outcome of this match. Medvedev has had his share of problems with getting through the balls this year, giving Davidovich Fokina a slight window to creep up an upset win over the 2021 US Open champion.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More