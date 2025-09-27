China Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Date: September 28, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview
2023 runner-up Daniil Medvedev will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open on Sunday (September 28).
Before this week, Medvedev had won back-to-back matches at only two of his last nine tournament appearances on the ATP Tour. More concerningly, the former World No. 1 wasted a set and a break lead against China's Yibing Wu to lose in the second round of last week's Hangzhou Open.
Needless to say, the Russian has lost his edge over the rest of his peers considerably. That said, he was in top form against a formidable Cameron Norrie in his Beijing opener earlier this week, cruising 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes. He will next face World No. 20 Davidovich Fokina, who is currently in the midst of arguably his career-best ATP season.
Although the 26-year-old has been unlucky to falter in three singles finals in 2025 (Washington, Acapulco, and Delray Beach), he remains one of the floaters that any top-ranked player would want to avoid in their draw. He is also well-rested, having last played on Thursday in a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head
Medvedev leads Davidovich Fokina 4-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Russian won their first four encounters, the Spaniard secured the lone victory of their rivalry at last year's Montreal Masters.
Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction
Considering the medium-paced and lower-bouncing conditions at the China Open, Medvedev should feel at home from the baseline. The 29-year-old's shotmaking is devoid of any topspin, which means that the ball doesn't sit up after coming off his racket.
While this kind of trajectory is sure to keep most players on the back foot, a speedy mover like Davidovich Fokina can retrieve any groundstrokes and get back to a good court position in time. The unseeded Spaniard's topspin shots, though, are likely to land in his older opponent's strike zone.
In that regard, cross-court rallies will be a huge area that can define the outcome of this match. Medvedev has had his share of problems with getting through the balls this year, giving Davidovich Fokina a slight window to creep up an upset win over the 2021 US Open champion.
Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.