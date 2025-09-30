China Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien
Date: September 30, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $4,016,050
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview
Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Learner Tien in the semifinals of the China Open 2025.
Medvedev, who is no longer a top-10 player these days, has seen his ranking drop to world No. 18. The 28-year-old Russian has looked in good touch in Beijing though and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.
Medvedev beat Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in the second round. He then beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-3 and then upset Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Tien, meanwhile, beat Francisco Cerundolo 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round and Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-2 in the round of 16. He then led fourth-seed Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 3-0 before the latter gave him a walkover.
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien head-to-head
The two players have clashed with each other only once so far, with Tien winning that match. Tien thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien odds
(Odds will be updated once available )
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien prediction
Medvedev is enjoying a rich vein of form in this tournament. His serve and powerful backhand should prove to be quite a handful for Tien in the semifinal. The big Russian's ability to engage the American in crosscourt backhand exchanges and then finish the point by pulling the trigger down-the-line should prove to be crucial.
Tien has a solid game overall, but does not quite possess the robustness in his game that might be crucial in contending with Medvedev. Still, Tien 8's ability to stretch a rally might prove to be crucial on the day. Tien should try to make Medvedev play off his forehand as much as possible. However, the Russian is too strong a player to be toppled by Tien. The American might be able to win a set though.
Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien betting tips
Tip 1 - Result - Medvedev to win in three sets
Tip 2 - Each player wins a set
Tip 3 - The match to have at least 20 games