China Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $4,016,050

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien preview

Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Learner Tien in the semifinals of the China Open 2025.

Medvedev, who is no longer a top-10 player these days, has seen his ranking drop to world No. 18. The 28-year-old Russian has looked in good touch in Beijing though and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Medvedev beat Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in the second round. He then beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-3 and then upset Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Tien, meanwhile, beat Francisco Cerundolo 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round and Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-2 in the round of 16. He then led fourth-seed Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 3-0 before the latter gave him a walkover.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien head-to-head

The two players have clashed with each other only once so far, with Tien winning that match. Tien thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev





Learner Tien







Ad

(Odds will be updated once available )

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien prediction

Medvedev is enjoying a rich vein of form in this tournament. His serve and powerful backhand should prove to be quite a handful for Tien in the semifinal. The big Russian's ability to engage the American in crosscourt backhand exchanges and then finish the point by pulling the trigger down-the-line should prove to be crucial.

Ad

Tien has a solid game overall, but does not quite possess the robustness in his game that might be crucial in contending with Medvedev. Still, Tien 8's ability to stretch a rally might prove to be crucial on the day. Tien should try to make Medvedev play off his forehand as much as possible. However, the Russian is too strong a player to be toppled by Tien. The American might be able to win a set though.

Ad

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien betting tips

Tip 1 - Result - Medvedev to win in three sets

Tip 2 - Each player wins a set

Tip 3 - The match to have at least 20 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More