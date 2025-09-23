The China Open 2025 will get underway from Wednesday, September 24. The season's penultimate WTA 1000 tournament is bereft of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who pulled out after sustaining a minor injury during her title-winning run at the US Open.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed in Sabalenka's absence, followed by defending champion Coco Gauff as the second seed. However, all seeded players have received a first-round bye, and won't be in action until Friday.

Nevertheless, there are quite a few prominent names taking to the court for their first-round matches. With that in mind, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set for Day 1 of the China Open 2025:

#1. Peyton Stearns vs Katie Volynets

Stearns' best result this year so far has been on clay, advancing to her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal at the Italian Open. She went down to eventual champion Jasmine Paolini. She also made the fourth round of the Madrid Open and was stopped in her tracks by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Since her run in Rome, she has won three more matches and recently lost in the second round of the US Open. Her overall record this year stands at 17-20.

Volynets beat Astra Sharma and Lanlana Taraudee to book her spot in the main draw of the China Open. With only eight main draw wins to her name this year, she has struggled mightily. However, with Stearns in the midst of her own slump, she could cause an upset if she capitalizes on her chances. She previously beat her compatriot in their only main draw meeting at the ATX Open 2023.

However, with a 4-11 record against top 100 players in main draw matches this season, Volynets will need to punch way above her weight in this all-American showdown. Despite her own struggles, Stearns will be favored to win this encounter.

Predicted winner: Peyton Stearns

#2. Ashlyn Krueger vs Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari is a former China Open quarterfinalist. (Photo: Getty)

Krueger had a strong start to the season, reaching the quarterfinals in Brisbane and Adelaide and finishing as the runner-up in Abu Dhabi. She also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open. However, she hasn't won back-to-back matches since her exit from Miami. She competed in the Korea Open a week ago, and lost in the first round. She has a 20-19 record at the WTA level this year.

A fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open counts as one of Sakkari's most memorable results this year. She has also reached a couple of quarterfinals, both at the WTA 500 level. A third-round showing at the US Open was her best result at the Majors this year. She failed to win a match at the Guadalajara Open, her most recent tournament, receiving a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown from Elsa Jacquemot.

Sakkari is a former quarterfinalist at the China Open, making the last eight in 2023. She has fewer wins on hardcourts this year compared to Krueger, registering 11 wins on the surface compared to the rival's 15 wins. Even though the American has struggled for a while, her superior record on hardcourts gives her a slight edge in this meeting.

Predicted winner: Ashlyn Krueger

#3. Caty McNally vs Laura Siegemund

McNally embarked on her comeback at the start of the season, and has since improved her ranking from No. 540 to No. 93. She was the only player to win a set against eventual champion Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. She has also won a Challenger and an ITF title this year. Her most recent tournament was the Korea Open, where she lost to Diana Shnaider in the first round.

Siegemund is having one of the most memorable seasons of her career. She advanced to her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon, and also reached the third round of the US Open. Her ranking had dropped outside the top 100 at one point this year, and she has since climbed back into the top 50.

Siegemund is a tricky player to encounter early on, with her disruptive style of play often leaving her opponents frustrated. With wins over top 10 players Madison Keys and Zheng Qinwen to her name this year, she has proven herself to be a formidable force in the game even at the age of 37 years. The German veteran will be favored to come out on top in this contest.

Predicted winner: Laura Siegemund

#4. Caroline Dolehide vs Sorana Cirstea

Caroline Dolehide at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Cirstea claimed the third title of her career, and her first since 2021, in Cleveland last month. She also won her first WTA 1000 title, albeit in doubles, at the Madrid Open. She has a 21-14 record at the main draw level this season. She participated in the Korea Open last week, going down to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the second round.

A third-round appearance at the Indian Wells Open, along with a quarterfinal at the ATX Open, are the highlights of Dolehide's season so far. She has arrived at the China Open in poor form, having lost her last five matches.

Dolehide left the China Open without winning a match on her debut last year. Cirstea, on the other hand, progressed to the quarterfinals in Beijing in 2017. Aside from their performances at the venue, Cirstea is in better form compared to Dolehide this year, and thus will be the favorite to win this showdown.

Predicted winner: Sorana Cirstea

