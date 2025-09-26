China Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

In Picture: Navarro in action (Getty)

Sixteenth seed Emma Navarro will face Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round of the 2025 China Open.

Navarro has won 29 of the 52 matches she has played this year, with her best outing being on the hard courts of the Merida Open, where she won the title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emiliana Arango in the final, and has also reached six other quarterfinals across the three surfaces this season.

Apart from her title in Merida, Navarro has reached two other hard-court quarterfinals this year, including the Australian Open and the Adelaide International, losing against the likes of Iga Swiatek and Liudmila Samsonova. She began her campaign at the China Open with a bye in the first round.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse has a 24-16 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the Libema Open, where she lost 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Elise Mertens and a semifinal finish at the Open de Rouen, where she lost 0-6, 2-6 against Elina Svitolina.

On the hard courts, Ruse has a modest 11-10 win-loss record this year, with her best result on the surface being a third-round appearance at the Miami Open, where she retired against Aryna Sabalenka, with the Romanian player beginning her China Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Rebecca Sramkova in the first round.

Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

Navarro has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Ruse, having won the only match 6-0, 6-2 at an ITF event in Paris in 2024.

Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -220 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-110) Elena-Gabriela Ruse +170 +1.5 (-150) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Both of Navarro's career titles have come on the hard courts, with the last one being at Merida this year, with the American player having won her maiden title at the Hobart International last year, with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win over Elise Mertens in the final.

Ruse has a 41 percent win rate on the hard courts, with the Romanian player reaching one final on the surface at the 2023 Transylvania Open, where she lost 3-6, 4-6 against Tamara Korpatsch in the final.

Navarro is the seeded player and the more competent hard-court player and is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Navarro to win in straight sets

