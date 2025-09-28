China Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (30) Emma Raducanu vs (5) Jessica Pegula
Date: September 29, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula preview
Emma Raducanu will take on Jessica Pegula in the third round of the China Open.
Raducanu has had a good season so far. She's chalked up 28 wins from 47 matches, including a semifinal run in Washington and a quarterfinal appearance in Miami. She also reached the third round of the US Open, but lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.
The Brit entered Beijing after a second-round exit in Seoul. She started her campaign with a confident win over Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 6-3. Raducanu won 72% of her first serve points and saved seven break points in the last round.
Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula has had a solid season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Austin, Bad Homburg, and Charleston, she also reached the semifinals of the US Open this year. Despite a spirited performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in New York.
Pegula started her campaign in Beijing with a potent win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round. She defeated the Australian in 61 minutes, 6-0, 6-3. The American is making her fourth appearance in the China Open this year.
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head
Pegula leads the head-to-head against Raducanu 2-1. She defeated the Brit most recently in the 2025 Miami Open.
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula prediction
Raducanu missed several match points against Krejcikova in Seoul and will need to sharpen her game against the top players on tour. She's been in great form over the past few months, but still has room to improve.
Pegula, meanwhile, was one set away from reaching the final in New York. The American has been slightly inconsistent in the last few months, but has begun well in Beijing in the second round.
Raducanu pushed Pegula to the limit during their recent meeting in Miami, but still came up short. The Brit should be able to outwork her opponent this time around and register a statement win in Beijing.
Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.