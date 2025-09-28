China Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio preview

2023 champion Swiatek hits a forehand at China Open | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek will face Columbia's Camila Osorio in the third round of the 2025 China Open on Sunday (September 28).

Swiatek has been in stunning form since her return to form at Wimbledon. The Pole has won 14 of her last 15 matches on the WTA Tour, which also entails her 25th career singles triumph in Seoul last week. The World No. 2 will be eager to secure her second titl in Beijing later this week and has already gotten her campaign off to a good start.

Having received a first-round Bye, the 24-year-old made quick work of local favorite Yuan Yue by a scoreline of 6-0, 6-3. Her next opponent will be World No. 83 Osorio, who has endured a very gritty path en route to the Round of 32 at this year's China Open.

The 23-year-old needed more than three hours to dispatch USA's Ann Li 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5 in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament earlier this week. She then downed 28th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday to nab back-to-back tour-level wins for the first time since May.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Swiatek leads Osorio 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Pole defeated the Colombian in straight sets at the 2023 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek -5000 -1.5 (-750) Over 18.5 (-150) Camila Osorio +1200 +1.5 (+400) Under 18.5 (+105)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek has always been a prolific performer in the final rung of the WTA Tour season. Although she prefers slower courts, the lower-bouncing conditions in Beijing make her groundstroke trajectory very tough to read for her opponents.

Osorio, meanwhile, hits with far more margin and topspin than her higher-ranked opponent. While the former World No. 33's moonballing strategy has worked in the past against a wide variety of opponents, Swiatek is likely to counter her ploy effectively in their third-round encounter on Sunday.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

