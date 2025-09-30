China Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Emma Navarro
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro preview
2023 champion Iga Swiatek will face 16th-seeded Emma Navarro for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open on Wednesday (October 1).
The World No. 2 is arguably the most in-form player on the WTA Tour currently, having won three of her last five tournaments (Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open, and the Korea Open) before this week. Having received a first-round Bye in Beijing, the Pole defeated local favorite Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 to open her campaign at the WTA 1000 tournament.
Later on Monday (September 29), the top seed was leading Colombian Camila Osorio 6-0 when the latter retired due to an abdominal injury. Her next opponent will be World No. 17 Navarro; the American is looking to make amends for her recent poor form that saw her drop six of her last nine WTA singles matches leading up to the China Open.
That said, the 16th seed has fared well this week by virtue of a campaign that isn't too dissimilar to that of Swiatek's. Just like the six-time Major winner, the 24-year-old received a first-round Bye, following which she scored a 6-3, 7-6(0) over Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse. She then booked her place in the Round of 16 of the 500-level event for the first time in her career, after her French opponent Lois Boisson retired while trailing 6-2, 1-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Swiatek leads Navarro by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole has dropped an overall five games across four sets against the American, defeating her easily at the 2025 Australian Open and the 2018 Charleston Open.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro prediction
Swiatek's groundstrokes have been firing on all cylinders in the last few months, which have seen her rise from eighth to second in the WTA rankings. The 24-year-old has also evidently worked on her serve. In her last two victories, she boasted of an overall 72% (34/47) first-serve win rate.
Navarro, meanwhile, hasn't served as well as her higher-ranked opponent but her return was on point during her third-round performance. That said, Swiatek is an even more adept returner than her, meaning the American will likely have to produce something special just to stay alive in longer rallies with the Pole.
Considering how their last two matches went, it is hard not to expect another blowout victory for the 2023 China Open titlist on Wednesday.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Iga Swiatek to win.
Tip 2: Swiatek to win both sets.
Tip 3: Navarro to win four games in the second set.
Tip 4: Match to have not more 20 games.