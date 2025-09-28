China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Top seed and World No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan for a place in the semifinals of this year's China Open on Monday, September 29.

Trending

Sinner lost his World No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after his defeat to the latter in the US Open final. The 23-year-old Italian has a great chance to win another title in Beijing. Sinner thrashed Marin Cilic 6-2 6-2 in the second round and then prevailed over Terence Atmane 6-4 5-7 6-0 in the Round of 16 to set up the clash with Marozsan.

Marozsan, meanwhile, beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the China Open and then beat Alexandre Muller 6-3, 7-6 in the next round. The Hungarian now faces his stiffest test of the season against Sinner in the quarters. He will have to play really well to make a match of it.

Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

Sinner and Marozsan have clashed only once with each other so far, and the former has won the match. The Italian thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.

Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jannik Sinner





Fabian Marozsan







Odds will be updated once available

Jannik Sinner vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

The two players provide a stark contrast with each other. Sinner is one of the fiercest ball strikers, and Marozsan relies more on his touch. The Hungarian's drop shots are among the best in the business, and he should be prepared to surprise the Italian with a regular dose of those.

However, Marozsan should be prepared to face an onslaught of Sinner's groundstrokes from the baseline. He should find it really difficult to deal with Sinner's groundstrokes. There is hardly any player in the world other than Alcaraz who can contend with Sinner in a baseline-slugfest.

Marozsan will probably be able to stun Alcaraz with his sporadic drop shots, but Sinner should be able to prove too strong with his overall game. The Hungarian might find it really difficult to take a set off the Italian on Monday.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

