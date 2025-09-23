China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic

Date: September 25, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic preview

Sinner poses with China Open trophy in 2023 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will face two-time runner-up Marin Cilic in a blockbuster first-round match at the 2025 China Open on Thursday (September 25).

Sinner has been the most in-form player on the ATP Tour after his archrival Carlos Alcaraz, having compiled a 37-5 win/loss record and secured titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The Italian arrives at this week's China Open with a chip on his shoulder, to say the least. He's looking to make amends for his uninspiring US Open final defeat to Alcaraz, who also beat him in a three-set title match in Beijing last year.

Cilic, former World No. 3, made a stunning return to form by winning his 21st ATP singles title in Hangzhou around this time in 2024. Barring a surprise run to the second week of Wimbledon, the 36-year-old has endured a mostly quiet season thus far. Having dropped his last four tour-level outings, the veteran will be hopeful of putting up some resistance against the 2023 China Open champion in their first-round bout.

Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Sinner leads Cilic 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Although the Croat served for the match in their lone career encounter in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals quarterfinals, the then-younger opponent stayed strong to eventually register a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic odds

Jannik Sinner vs Marin Cilic prediction

Marin Cilic hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

In the New York title match, Sinner's baseline game suffered from variety issues as Alcaraz ran circles around him with his own shotmaking. The 24-year-old will have a chance in Beijing to try some new things, one of which will certainly be better shot placement.

For what it's worth, though, the Italian's groundstrokes still have more weight and topspin than those of Cilic, who is primarily a flat hitter. The World No. 59 has struggled with the throes of age recently, leading to a rise in unforced errors from him. While this match will be on Sinner's racket, their match-up will make for interesting viewing for fans.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

