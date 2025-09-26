China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Terence Atmane
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $4,016,050
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner will square off against qualifier Terence Atmane in the second round of the China Open 2025.
Sinner, a runner-up in Beijing last year, drew former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the first round. The Italian was on top of his opponent right off the bat, smothering him with his shotmaking. He broke his older rival's serve twice in each set to score a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win.
Atmane's China Open campaign commenced in the qualifying rounds. He beat Sun Faijing and Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to make the main draw, where he was up against home favorite Zhang Zhizhen.
The opening set was fairly competitive, though the Frenchman was able to claim it courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor. He upped the ante in the second set, asserting himself more and more as the match progressed. He broke Zhang's serve on two occasions in the set to record a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane head-to-head
Sinner leads Atmane 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting in straight sets in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane prediction
Sinner came quite close to defending his US Open title but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He wasn't pleased with how he served in the final, so put in the hours to improve it before he arrived to compete here. His efforts were visible, winning 75 percent of points on his first serve after getting 77 percent of first serves in play.
Atmane rose to prominence after beating Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune en route to the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open. His run came to an end at the hands of Sinner, losing to him in straight sets. He has won all of his matches in Beijing in straight sets, right from the qualifying rounds.
Atmane's run in Beijing is likely to conclude thanks to Sinner. The latter has a 38-5 record this year, with Alcaraz accounting for four of those losses. His only other loss came against Alexander Bublik, who has been in great form over the past few months as well. The Italian should be able to get the job done to reach the next round.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.