China Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview
Fifth seed Jessica Pegula is all set to begin her campaign at the 2025 China Open as she takes on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.
Pegula has won 43 of her 62 matches this year, winning titles across all three surfaces in Austin (hard), Charleston (clay), and at Bad Homburg (grass). On the hard courts, the American player has also reached two other finals in Adelaide and Miami, losing to Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.
Other notable hard-court results for Pegula also include a semifinal run at the US Open, where she lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Sabalenka, and also reaching the quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 event in Doha, where she lost 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Being a seeded player, she began with a bye in the opening round in Beijing.
Ajla Tomljanovic has an even 21-21 win-loss record in 2025, with her best results being semifinal appearances in Austin and Rabat, where she lost against Pegula and retired against Maya Joint, respectively.
Tomljanovic has a poor 8-11 win-loss record on the hard courts this year, and barring the run in Austin, she has not made it past the second round at any of the hard-court events, but she was able to begin her campaign at the China Open with a win, winning 7-6 (1), 6-2 against Yuliia Starodubtseva.
Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head
Pegula has a 3-2 head-to-head record against Tomljanovic, winning the last match 6-3, 6-2 at the Charleston Open this year.
Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction
Hard courts have been Pegula's best surface as she has reached a Major final on the surface and has won six titles from fourteen finals on hard courts, with an overall win rate of 68 percent.
Tomljanovic has a 44 percent win rate on hard courts, with the Australian player reaching three finals on the surface, the last of which was at the 2019 Hua Hin Championships, where she lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-7(3) to Dayana Yastremska in the final.
Pegula is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as she has won the last three matches against Tomljanovic and is the in-form player.
Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets