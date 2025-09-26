China Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Pegula at the 2025 China Open (Getty)

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula is all set to begin her campaign at the 2025 China Open as she takes on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Pegula has won 43 of her 62 matches this year, winning titles across all three surfaces in Austin (hard), Charleston (clay), and at Bad Homburg (grass). On the hard courts, the American player has also reached two other finals in Adelaide and Miami, losing to Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

Other notable hard-court results for Pegula also include a semifinal run at the US Open, where she lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Sabalenka, and also reaching the quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 event in Doha, where she lost 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Being a seeded player, she began with a bye in the opening round in Beijing.

Ad

Ajla Tomljanovic has an even 21-21 win-loss record in 2025, with her best results being semifinal appearances in Austin and Rabat, where she lost against Pegula and retired against Maya Joint, respectively.

Tomljanovic has a poor 8-11 win-loss record on the hard courts this year, and barring the run in Austin, she has not made it past the second round at any of the hard-court events, but she was able to begin her campaign at the China Open with a win, winning 7-6 (1), 6-2 against Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Pegula has a 3-2 head-to-head record against Tomljanovic, winning the last match 6-3, 6-2 at the Charleston Open this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -750 -1.5 (-235) Over 19.5 (-110) Ajla Tomljanovic +475 +1.5 (+160) Under 19.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Hard courts have been Pegula's best surface as she has reached a Major final on the surface and has won six titles from fourteen finals on hard courts, with an overall win rate of 68 percent.

Tomljanovic has a 44 percent win rate on hard courts, with the Australian player reaching three finals on the surface, the last of which was at the 2019 Hua Hin Championships, where she lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-7(3) to Dayana Yastremska in the final.

Ad

Pegula is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as she has won the last three matches against Tomljanovic and is the in-form player.

Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More