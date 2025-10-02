China Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (16) Emma Navarro

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview

Pegula in action

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 China Open will see fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula go up against her compatriot, 16th-seeded Emma Navarro with Pegula winning 46 of her 65 matches, winning three titles across three surfaces, with her one hard-court title coming in Austin, and other notable results on the surface include runner-up finishes at Adelaide and Miami, and a semifinal finish at the US Open.

Pegula began her China Open campaign with a first-round bye, after which she won 6-0, 6-3 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round, and then won 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0 against 30th-seeded Emma Raducanu in the third round, before winning 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against 23rd-seeded Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

Emma Navarro has won 32 of her 55 matches in 2025, with her best result coming at the Merida Open, where she won the title and also had quarterfinal finishes in Adelaide and Melbourne.

At the China Open, Navarro began her campaign with a first-round bye, after which she won 6-3, 7-6 (0) against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round, with the American player then winning via retirement against Lois Boisson in the third round, before she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 against top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Pegula has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Navarro, with the American player winning the last match 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 at the Bad Homburg Open this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -220 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-110) Emma Navarro +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro prediction

Pegula has won 71 percent of her first serve points and has a 55 percent break point conversion in her three matches, with the fifth seed winning 17 of the 31 break-point opportunities, and also saving 9 of the 15 break points she faced on serve.

Navarro has won 69 percent of her first serve points and has a 48 percent break point conversion rate in her three matches, with the sixteenth seed winning 14 of the 29 break point opportunities, and also saving 14 of the 21 break points she faced on serve.

A positive head-to-head and a better hard-court form make Pegula the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Pegula to win

Tip 2: Match to go three sets

Tip 3: Match to be of atleast 21 games

