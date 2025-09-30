China Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (23) Marta Kostyuk
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk preview
Jessica Pegula will take on Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the China Open.
Pegula is a serious contender on the women's tour. After a title-winning run in Bad Homburg, she reached the semifinals in New York and secured a runner-up finish in the BJK Cup finals. Despite a valiant effort against Team Italy, she was unable to help Team USA lift the title.
The American started her campaign in Beijing with a confident win over Ajla Tomljanović in the second round. She then outlasted Emma Raducanu in a close three-set bout, 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-0.
Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has had a good season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Montreal, she reached the third round in Cincinnati and the last 16 in New York. The Ukrainian team also participated in the BJK Cup, but was eliminated by Team Italy in the semifinals.
Kostyuk started her campaign in Beijing by cruising past Ella Seidel and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the initial few rounds. She outfoxed the Belarusian Sasnovich in the third round, 6-4, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head
Pegula leads the head-to-head against Kostyuk 3-1. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently in the 2025 Miami Open.
Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk odds
All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.
Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk prediction
Pegula showed her champion's mentality by saving three match points against Raducanu. She has yet to find her peak potential in Beijing and will be eager to do so in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Kostyuk hasn't done much wrong in the last few weeks. She won her singles matches in the BJK Cup, but Ukraine failed to qualify for the finals. The 23-year-old has started well in Beijing and will fancy her chances against an out-of-form Pegula.
The American managed to get out of jail despite a poor start against Raducanu. She won't get a similar chance against Kostyuk in the fourth round. Considering their ranking points and previous head-to-head record, Pegula will still be a slight favorite to come out on top.
Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.
Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Jessica Pegula to win.
Tip 2: Each player wins a set.
Tip 3: Match to have at least 20 games.