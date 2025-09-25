China Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari
Date: September 26, 2025
Tournament: 2025 China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari preview
25th-seeded Leylah Fernandez is all set to face former Top-10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2025 China Open.
Fernandez has won 24 of the 45 matches she has played this year, with her best outing coming at Washington, where she won the title, including wins over Maya Joint, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, and Elena Rybakina before winning 6-1, 6-2 over Anna Kalinskaya in the final.
Barring the title run, Fernandez's only notable hard-court result of the year was reaching the quarterfinal of the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 against Ashlyn Krueger. She began her campaign at the 2025 China Open with a bye in the first round.
Maria Sakkari has a 23-26 win-loss record in 2025, with her best results coming on the hard courts as she reached a couple of quarterfinals at the Linz Open and at the Citi DC Open, losing 5-7, 0-6 against Dayana Yastremska at the Linz Open, and losing 4-6, 5-7 against Emma Raducanu in Washington.
Coming into Beijing, Sakkari lost in the third round at the US Open, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Beatriz Haddad Maia, and then losing 2-6, 0-6 against Elsa Jacquemot at the Guadalajara Open, but regrouped well and began her China Open campaign with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Ashlyn Krueger in the first round.
Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head
Sakkari has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Fernandez, winning the last encounter 7-6 (2), 6-3 at the 2024 United Cup.
Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari prediction
With a 60 percent win rate on hard courts, Fernandez has reached six finals on the surface, including a Major final, and has four hard-court titles in her career, but jas a 1-1 win-loss record at the China Open.
Sakkari has a 55 percent win rate on hard courts, reaching eight finals on the surface, with her only hard-court title coming at the 2023 Guadalajara Open, and she is a former quarterfinalist at the China Open.
Even though Fernandez is the seeded player, Sakkari's head-to-head record makes her the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Sakkari to win in three sets