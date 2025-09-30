China Open 2025: Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (26) Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Noskova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

26th-seeded Linda Noskova will face Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the 2025 China Open on Wednesday (October 1).

Ad

Trending

Noskova has been in good form since achieving her career-high WTA ranking of 23 in July. Having won 11 of her 17 matches before arriving in Beijing, the 20-year-old has continued her run this fortnight by reaching the fourth round of the WTA 500 tournament for the first time in her career.

After receiving a first-round Bye, the 26th seed took down local favorite Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-2 before receiving safe passage into the China Open Round of 16 on Monday from seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, who retired while trailing 6-4, 3-6, 3-0.

Ad

World No. 59 Potapova, meanwhile, is also in the midst of a reversal of fortunes in Beijing. Having previously failed to win back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour since her third-round run at the Madrid Open, the unseeded Russian has done well for herself this week. The 24-year-old has yet to drop a set en route to the Round of 16 in Beijing, having swatted aside Victoria Mboko, Katerina Siniakova, and Zeynep Sonmez in her path.

Ad

Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Noskova and Potapova are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Czech won their lone career hardcourt encounter at the 2023 Adelaide International, the Russian won their recent clash at the 2025 French Open.

Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Anastasia Potapova +140 -1.5 (+275) Over 20.5 (-160) Linda Noskova -185 +1.5 (-475) Under 20.5 (+140)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Noskova has found herself to be at home with the medium-paced conditions at the China Open this week. While the 26th seed has always had impressive timing on her groundstrokes, she has also served well in her last two victories with a 75% first-serve win rate to boot.

Ad

While Potapova is not too dissimilar from Noskova in terms of their ping-pong aggressive style of play, she suffers with low margin and inconsistency much more. In that regard, it is the 26th seed who is the firm favorite to take this match-up.

Pick: Noskova to win in three sets.

Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova betting tips

Tip 1 - Noskova to win in three sets.

Ad

Tip 2 - One set to go into tiebreaker.

Tip 3 - Match to have more than 30 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More