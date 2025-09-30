China Open 2025: Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova preview
26th-seeded Linda Noskova will face Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the 2025 China Open on Wednesday (October 1).
Noskova has been in good form since achieving her career-high WTA ranking of 23 in July. Having won 11 of her 17 matches before arriving in Beijing, the 20-year-old has continued her run this fortnight by reaching the fourth round of the WTA 500 tournament for the first time in her career.
After receiving a first-round Bye, the 26th seed took down local favorite Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-2 before receiving safe passage into the China Open Round of 16 on Monday from seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, who retired while trailing 6-4, 3-6, 3-0.
World No. 59 Potapova, meanwhile, is also in the midst of a reversal of fortunes in Beijing. Having previously failed to win back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour since her third-round run at the Madrid Open, the unseeded Russian has done well for herself this week. The 24-year-old has yet to drop a set en route to the Round of 16 in Beijing, having swatted aside Victoria Mboko, Katerina Siniakova, and Zeynep Sonmez in her path.
Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head
Noskova and Potapova are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Czech won their lone career hardcourt encounter at the 2023 Adelaide International, the Russian won their recent clash at the 2025 French Open.
Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova prediction
Noskova has found herself to be at home with the medium-paced conditions at the China Open this week. While the 26th seed has always had impressive timing on her groundstrokes, she has also served well in her last two victories with a 75% first-serve win rate to boot.
While Potapova is not too dissimilar from Noskova in terms of their ping-pong aggressive style of play, she suffers with low margin and inconsistency much more. In that regard, it is the 26th seed who is the firm favorite to take this match-up.
Pick: Noskova to win in three sets.
Linda Noskova vs Anastasia Potapova betting tips
Tip 1 - Noskova to win in three sets.
Tip 2 - One set to go into tiebreaker.
Tip 3 - Match to have more than 30 games.