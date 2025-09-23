China Open 2025: Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger
Date: September 24, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 96)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger preview
Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will face USA's Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the 2025 China Open on Wednesday (September 24).
Sakkari recently tumbled outside the top 50 WTA singles rankings for the first time since 2019 following a few unfavorable results earlier this year. More concerningly, the Greek has struggled to string together back-to-back wins consistently. That said, she did reach the third round of the US Open last month and will be eager for a good run at the China Open, where she reached the quarterfinals two years ago.
Krueger, meanwhile, has also been out of sorts since her runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi Open and a Round-of-16 result at the Miami Open in the first three months of 2025. The American has dropped 14 of her last 23 outings on the WTA Tour, resulting in her falling from a career-high singles ranking of 29 to as low as 45 last week.
Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head
Sakkari and Krueger have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction
A few years ago, Sakkari was one of the most stable shotmakers on the WTA Tour, with equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing and impressive shot selection to boot. While the 30-year-old hasn't regressed that much, she has certainly lost a bit of her mental edge.
Krueger, on her part, is still taking her baby steps on the women's pro circuit at the age of 21. Unlike Sakkari, she has an aggressive game—her forehand being the biggest weapon in her game. The World No. 45 will also like the relatively fast playing conditions at the 2025 China Open, meaning that her older opponent is in peril of being bundled out in the first round of yet another tournament.
For what it's worth, though, the World No. 55 found herself in a much worse state a few months ago and has made a rankings climb since. While their match can go either player's way, it is Sakkari who has much more experience coming into it.
Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.