China Open 2025: Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: September 24, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Ashlyn Krueger tracks down a ball at US Open | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will face USA's Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the 2025 China Open on Wednesday (September 24).

Sakkari recently tumbled outside the top 50 WTA singles rankings for the first time since 2019 following a few unfavorable results earlier this year. More concerningly, the Greek has struggled to string together back-to-back wins consistently. That said, she did reach the third round of the US Open last month and will be eager for a good run at the China Open, where she reached the quarterfinals two years ago.

Krueger, meanwhile, has also been out of sorts since her runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi Open and a Round-of-16 result at the Miami Open in the first three months of 2025. The American has dropped 14 of her last 23 outings on the WTA Tour, resulting in her falling from a career-high singles ranking of 29 to as low as 45 last week.

Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Sakkari and Krueger have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashlyn Krueger -110 -1.5 (+180) Over 21.5 (-120) Maria Sakkari -110 +1.5 (-275) Under 21.5 (-118)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Sakkari is looking to make amends for her middling form this week | Image Source: Getty

A few years ago, Sakkari was one of the most stable shotmakers on the WTA Tour, with equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing and impressive shot selection to boot. While the 30-year-old hasn't regressed that much, she has certainly lost a bit of her mental edge.

Krueger, on her part, is still taking her baby steps on the women's pro circuit at the age of 21. Unlike Sakkari, she has an aggressive game—her forehand being the biggest weapon in her game. The World No. 45 will also like the relatively fast playing conditions at the 2025 China Open, meaning that her older opponent is in peril of being bundled out in the first round of yet another tournament.

For what it's worth, though, the World No. 55 found herself in a much worse state a few months ago and has made a rankings climb since. While their match can go either player's way, it is Sakkari who has much more experience coming into it.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

