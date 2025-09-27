China Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Kessler at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

McCartney Kessler will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of the China Open.

Kessler has had an amazing season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Hobart and Nottingham, she secured a runner-up finish in Austin and reached the fourth round in Montreal. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

Kessler started her campaign in Beijing by cruising past Han Shi and Elise Mertens in the first two rounds. She defeated Mertens in one hour and 15 minutes, 6-2, 6-4. The 26-year-old won 65% of her first serve points in the last round.

Krejcikova at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova is slowly getting back to her best on tour. Apart from a third round appearance in Wimbledon, she secured quarterfinal runs in Eastbourne, New York and Seoul. She also participated in Cincinnati, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

Krejcikova started her campaign in Beijing with a hard-fought win over Anna Blinkova. She then brushed aside Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round, 7-5, 6-2. The Czech will be eager to make a deep run at the China Open this year.

McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler Barbora Krejcikova

Odds will be updated when available.

McCartney Kessler vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Kessler has silenced her critics with amazing performances this year. The American would've wished to do better at the US Open but now has a chance to redeem herself in China. She has a neat all-around game and incredible awareness on the court.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, has gotten out of jail on multiple occassions in the last few months. She's been working towards making the most of her chances and has already begun well in Beijing. The Czech can be difficult to stop once she finds her rhythm and will fancy her chances in the third round.

Both players have a fair chance to win this round. Kessler's accuracy will be tested against Krejcikova's power on the court. Considering their sharpness on tour and experience in Asia, the Czech should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

