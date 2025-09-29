China Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Match details

Ad

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys preview

McCartney Kessler and Eva Lys will lock horns in a surprise 2025 China Open fourth-round encounter.

Kessler, who had never won any matches in Beijing prior to this year’s edition, has already taken out a Slam winner and a seeded opponent. She got the better of Barbora Krejcikova in her last match and had beaten 20th seed Elise Mertens before that.

Ad

Trending

The American’s 2025 season has been strong, with her win-loss record reading 34-20. The results include two titles (Hobart and Nottingham) and another final (ATX Open) on the Tour.

Lys scored her first top-10 win in her last match. (Source: Getty)

Lys is also in the middle of a breakthrough year. After making the Australian Open fourth round as a lucky loser, she has risen up the ranks on the back of steady results. Her 29-21 win-loss also includes a first Tour quarterfinal.

Ad

The German has now won three matches at a WTA 1000 event for the first time. Her win over Elena Rybakina in the last round was her first over a top-10 opponent and she is already set to climb to a new career-high ranking.

McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Lys leads Kessler in their current head-to-head 2-0, having beaten her in Osaka last year and at the US Open two years ago.

Ad

McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys odds

(Odds to be updated)

McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys prediction

Kessler has already won two titles this year. (Source: Getty)

Both McCartney Kessler and Eva Lys have had great seasons in 2025 and that has reflected in their runs at Beijing. They have taken out much more fancied opponents and will be high on confidence.

Ad

The German was particularly strong in her last win over Elena Rybakina, even putting one of the best serves on Tour under pressure with her aggressive play. She created 20 break chances and took seven of them.

Kessler’s well-rounded game has worked well in the tournament so far. However, she will need to step up against Lys’ big hitting. The American has been broken on nine occasions in her three matches and her first serve winning percentage also hovers around a lowly 60%.

Ad

Both players will come into the match with nothing to lose. That said, Lys’s willingness to take risks and attack the ball should give her an edge in the quick conditions.

Pick: Lys in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More