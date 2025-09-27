China Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Sofia Kenin vs (6) Jasmine Paolini
Date: September 28, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Sofia Kenin will take on Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the China Open.
Kenin has had a good season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Hobart and Dubai, she secured a runner-up finish in Charleston and reached the third round in Paris. The American also participated in the US Open but lost to Ashlyn Krueger in the first round.
Kenin entered Beijing after a second-round exit in Seoul. She started her campaign with a confident win over Polina Kudermetova, 6-4, 6-2. The 26-year-old won 79% of her first serve points against Kudermetova.
Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini has had a solid season this year. After a title-winning run in Rome, she reached the semifinals in Bad Homburg and secured a runner-up finish in Cincinnati. The Italian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.
Paolini entered Beijing after a title-winning run in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She started her campaign with a commanding victory over Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1, 6-3. The 29-year-old saved seven break points and won 65% of her first serve points against Sevastova.
Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Kenin leads the head-to-head against Paolini 3-0. She defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.
Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Kenin has shown positive intent since the start of the season. She came close to lifting the crown in Charleston but was denied by Jessica Pegula in the final. The American has a formidable all-around game but lacks the elite fitness to compete consistently at the highest level.
On the other hand, Paolini capped off a flawless run in the BJK Cup finals this month. She defeated the likes of Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula en route to the title for Team Italy. Her counterpunching skills and twinkling toes on the court tend to create problems for her opponents.
No points for guessing that Polini will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Italian will be up against a resilient opponent, but should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the knockout blow in this round.
Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in straight sets.