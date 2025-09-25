China Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Priscilla Hon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (22) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Priscilla Hon

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Priscilla Hon preview

Former French Open champion Ostapenko hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

22nd-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will face Australia's Priscilla Hon in the second round of the 2025 China Open on Friday (September 26).

Ad

Trending

Ostapenko has considerably cooled down since her ninth career WTA singles triumph at the Stuttgart Open in April, which saw her beat Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek en route to the title. Having dropped nine of her last 17 tour-level matches, the former World No. 5 is now looking for a reversal in fortunes at the China Open - where she reached the quarterfinals in 2023.

Having received a first-round Bye, the Latvian will face World No. 108 Hon, who is enjoying a career-best season on the WTA Tour this year. Until this year, the 27-year-old had mostly plied her trade on the Challenger and WTT circuit. The Aussie has impressed fans with her form lately, reaching the third round of the US Open earlier this month. She also qualified for this week's China Open before beating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) in two hours and 33 minutes.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko vs Priscilla Hon head-to-head

Ostapenko and Hon have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Priscilla Hon odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Priscilla Hon +155 +1.5 (-165) Over 21.5 (-118) Jelena Ostapenko -200 -1.5 (+115) Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Priscilla Hon prediction

Priscilla Hon retrieves a ball in Beijing | Image Source: Getty

Ostapenko will be looking to make amends for her form issues in Beijing this week. The medium-paced hardcourts employed at the National Tennis Center will likely be suitable for her game. The 28-year-old is capable of firing groundstroke winners from either wing at a whim. However, this impulsive strategy also leaves her susceptible to some wild unforced errors.

Ad

Hon, meanwhile, has a much more defensive game than the 2017 French Open champion. She will likely have to come up with a somewhat power-packed display to give resistance to her 22nd-seeded opponent. For what it's worth, though, Ostapenko will be eager to end her 2025 season on a good note, which serves as enough motivation for her to make a deep run at the China Open.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More