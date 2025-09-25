China Open 2025 today's predictions: Men's singles ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Learner Tien vs Francisco Cerundolo | Sept 26

Lorenzo Musetti and Learner Tien will be among the big names in action on the second day of the 2025 China Open. BOth players will be playing their respective first-round encounters.

Besides, Musetti’s fellow seeds Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev will take to court. With plenty of action lined up, let’s take a look a the top match-ups from 2025 China Open:

Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Lorenzo Musetti (Source: Getty)

Lorenzo Musetti is in the middle of a career-best season, having made it to his biggest final at the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo, reached the semifinal at the French Open and broken into the top-10

In the form of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard though, he faces a big threat. The Frenchman possesses one of the most explosive serves on Tour. In his two matches in Chengdu alone, he had fired down 33 aces.

That said, Musetti will also be high on confidence, having recently made the final in Chengdu. He will need to wait for his opportunity on return, but if he can be slightly patient and not give away too many free points as unforced errors, he should be able to weather the storm.

Prediction: Musetti in two tight sets

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie

Daniil Medvedev (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev was at one point in his career, the man to beat on hardcourts. He is, however, in the middle of a rough patch and has won only four matches at the five tournaments he has played on hardcourts since July.

He faces a resurgent Cameron Norrie, who recently returned to the top-50 of the world rankings. The Briton has shown flashes of great play on the surface but, much like Medvedev, has come into the tournament after an early exit in their tournament in China.

In a match with both players will be low on confidence, it will come down to either players’ ability to make the least mistakes. Unfortunately for Medvedev, his high-risk game may well end up costing him the match.

Prediction: Norrie in three sets

Learner Tien vs Francisco Cerundolo

Learner Tien (Source: Getty)

Both Learner Tien and Francisco Cerundolo have had a mixed lead-up to Beijing. While the American made the quarterfinal in Chengdu only to lose to an unseeded player, the Argentinian went 1-1 at the Laver Cup.

Tien, however, has been the more solid of the two players on the hardcourt swing this summer. He made deep runs at the Citi Open and Toronto and will be keen on building on that momentum. His opponent, on the other hand, has won only three matches in the two tournaments that he has played on the surface since Wimbledon.

The American is extremely comfortable in the conditions. If he can step out with an aggressive mindset, he has the game needed to score the upset.

Prediction: Tien to win in three sets

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli

Andrey Rublev (Source: Getty)

Another intriguing match-up in the offing will be Andrey Rublev taking on one of the latest entrants into the top-25 of the world rankings, Flavio Cobolli.

The Russian’s tailor-made game has always done well on the quick courts. The Italian, however, showed that he could play just as well in the conditions during his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinal. He was regularly hitting aces in double digits and imposing himself from the back court.

Against the big-hitting Rublev, he will need to rediscover that form. Falling into a passive pattern will only allow his opponent to take charge of the contest. The Russian’s key will be to keep his error count in check. If he can do that, he should be able to hit his opponent off the court.

