China Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur

Tournament: China Open 2023

Date: September 28, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur preview

Andy Murray practicing ahead of China Open 2023

Andy Murray will take on Alex de Minaur in the first round of the China Open on Thursday.

Murray most recently competed at the Zhuhai Championships after helping Great Britain reach the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Seeded seventh at the ATP 250 event, the Scot reached the second round after beating Yecong Mo 7-5, 6-3.

Here, he faced Aslan Karatsev and started the match strongly by taking the opening set 6-4. However, the Russian bounced back to take the second set 6-3 and force the match into a decider. Karatsev won the final set 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships and eliminate Murray.

De Minaur's most recent tournament was the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after reaching the fourth round of the US Open. The 24-year-old lost his first singles match against Dan Evans but beat Ugo Humbert 7-6(2), 6-3 to keep Australia alive in their tie against France.

The Aussies were up against Switzerland next, and De Minaur was up against Marc-Andrea Huesler after Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Dominic Stricker. The 24-year-old found himself a break down early on but broke twice to win the first set 6-4.

De Minaur made a solitary break in the second set and this was enough to see him win it 6-3 to seal the tie for Australia, and in turn, earn a place in the quarterfinals, where they will face the Czech Republic.

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

De Minaur leads 4-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships, with the Aussie winning 6-3, 6-1.

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & under) Andy Murray +210 +1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-110) Alex de Minaur -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur's form so far this season and superior record against Murray make him the outright favorite to win the match. But Murray's vast experience and promising performances in 2023 should not be discounted.

De Minaur has a counterpunching game from the baseline. His swift transitions from defense to offense will also come in handy. The Aussie's speed, agility and court coverage, as well as his powerful forehand, make him a dangerous opponent.

Murray has impressive defensive skills but can go on the offensive when needed. His on-court movement may not be what it was a few years ago but it's still decent enough to challenge De Minaur. The Scot will have to be more offensive-minded than usual if he is to come out on top.

While Murray is capable of giving De Minaur a tough fight, the Aussie could prove too hot to handle.

Pick: De Minaur to win in straight sets.