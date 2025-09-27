China Open today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Alexander Zverev vs Corentin Moutet, Flavio Cobolli vs Leaner Tien | 28 September 2025

The men's singles action at the 2025 China Open will continue on Sunday (September 28) as seeded players like Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, and Daniil Medvedev vie for the quarterfinals spots. Zverev, on his part, will be eager to record his first last-eight appearance at an ATP Tour event since the Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev, who finished runner-up in Beijing two years ago, is also in dire need of a deep run, having dropped four of his last five tour-level outings leading up to this week. One of the more interesting Round-of-16 match-ups will see last American standing Learner Tien take on World No. 25 Flavio Cobolli.

Below we take a look at how the remaining second-round men's singles matches at the China Open on Sunday likely go down:

#1 Alexander Zverev (three-time China Open semifinalist) vs Corentin Moutet

Alexander Zverev has yet to reach a singles final on the ATP Tour this year since his Stuttgart Open runner-up finish. The German will be looking to do just that at this year's China Open, where he has gone out in the last four on three occasions (2017, 2019, and 2013).

The second seed is in good form in Beijing this week, as evidenced by his 6-4, 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. Corentini Moutet was also convincing in his opener on Friday, beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-5. Zverev won his lone encounter against the Frenchman this year in Stuttgart in straight sets and will also arrive into this match-up as the heavy favorite.

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

#2 Daniil Medvedev (2023 finalist) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand at China Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev has dropped 19 of his 47 matches on the ATP Tour this year. The former World No. 1 can set things right at the 2025 China Open, though, and is currently on track, having beaten Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Round of 16.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina enjoyed an even smoother sailing in his first-round match in Beijing earlier this week, swatting Camilo Ugo Carabeli aside by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3. While Medvedev is the more accomplished player of the two, the Spaniard will have more than enough chances to spring up an upset victory over the Russian.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

#3 Flavio Cobolli vs Learner Tien

While Flavio Cobolli has given a good account of himself in the last three months by reaching his first-ever Major quarterfinals at Wimbledon, he will be looking for a good showing on hardcourts. The Italian upset sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 6-3 on Friday, establishing himself as one of the dark horses that can go far in Beijing.

Learner Tien, meanwhile, has put together a respectable freshman year on the ATP Tour in 2025. With any result being a bonus for the 19-year-old American at this point, he played some of his best tennis to down Francisco Cerundolo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. While he certainly has a lefty advantage over his older opponent, Cobolli is much more experienced at this stage of a tournament.

Predicted winner: Flavio Cobolli in straight sets.

#4 Lorenzo Musetti vs Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino is back in form at China Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti suffered yet another heartbreaking final loss at the Hangzhou Open last week. The defeat was likely hanging high over his head during a temperamental first-round outing against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, which he won 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-3 to book his place in the Round of 16 at the China Open.

French qualifier Adrian Mannarino has been much more dominant in his campaign in Beijing so far. Having yet to drop a set in his three wins, the 37-year-old played some nifty tennis to beat an in-form Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round clash. Mannarino might end up getting the better of Musetti, as well, considering how his offbeat game tends to catch top players on a bad day.

Predicted winner: Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.

